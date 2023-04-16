NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, DeAndre Hopkins, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was asked if he had a response to the allegations toward franchise owner Michael Bidwill and admitted that it was a distraction this offseason.

“No, I don’t,” Gannon said. “My sole focus is on improving our team right now, so that’s kind of exactly like you said, I think a distraction. But that’s not gonna take away from my focus, any outside noise like that. I’m worried about the players right now.”