NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, DeAndre Hopkins, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Utah OL Braeden Daniels has a top 30 visit with the 49ers and also had a private meeting with them on campus earlier this offseason. (Matt Zenitz)
- The 49ers hosted Stephen F. Austin DE BJ Thompson for a visit. He also had a private workout with San Francisco. (Tony Pauline)
Cardinals
Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was asked if he had a response to the allegations toward franchise owner Michael Bidwill and admitted that it was a distraction this offseason.
“No, I don’t,” Gannon said. “My sole focus is on improving our team right now, so that’s kind of exactly like you said, I think a distraction. But that’s not gonna take away from my focus, any outside noise like that. I’m worried about the players right now.”
- In a recent interview with All Things Covered, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins indicated via his body language that he would not be interested in playing for the Jets or Patriots, but would like to play for the Bills and Chiefs.
- Hopkins also tweeted that he isn’t looking for a raise.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals hosted Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan for a visit and also previously had a virtual meeting with him.
- Utah OL Braeden Daniels has had a top 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Matt Zenitz)
- Auburn EDGE Eku Leota has had virtual meetings with the Broncos and Cardinals, he is also scheduled for a top-30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
Seahawks
- Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan WR Ronnie Bell has visited with the 49ers, Chiefs, Lions, Patriots, Saints, and Seahawks.
- Seahawks DL Dre’Mont Jones doesn’t know exactly what his role will be in Seattle but feels the team is a schematic fit for him. (Curtis Crabtree)
- Jones said Denver should’ve included him in the deal for Broncos QB Russell Wilson and said he felt disrespected by Denver’s organization: “I mean, shit, they should have just traded me from the jump…I was included in the trade. Denver said no…Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects, so I’m here because (SEA) they respected me from the jump.” (Gregg Bell)
- Seahawks DT Jarran Reed said he never wanted to leave Seattle but ultimately the business aspect of football got in the way of him returning to the team in 2021: “It was no hard feelings. It was just all business and eventually it lead me back here.” (Brady Henderson)
- Utah OL Braeden Daniels has had a top-30 visit with the Seahawks. (Matt Zenitz)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!