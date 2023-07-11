NFC Notes: Jordan Addison, Jameson Williams, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El was asked about WR Jameson Williams and spoke about his commitment to football and what it takes to encourage a rising young wide receiver.

“I don’t have to motivate him much when it comes to ball. He loves the game and wants to be better and works at it,” Randle El told Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News. “But the encouragement part, with all that’s going on … it’s just, ‘Hey, keep doing what you’re doing; stay at it, in terms of working hard. This is just another stumbling block that, again, you’ll come out stronger on the other side.’ Those types of things, just encouraging him from that standpoint. He gets it, he understands it, and it will be (good) for him once we do get back and get going, as it relates into the season and the preseason.”

“It’s just a matter of him being on the field over and over again. Man, that’s part of having that offseason, and that’s why you always want a young guy to have the offseason to just be able to get ready for the season,” Randle El added. “…Training camp is coming up. Again, another opportunity on the field, being with the quarterbacks, hearing the calls, all those different things that need to take place over and over again. You can see he’s getting it.”

Packers

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins admitted he will miss QB Aaron Rodgers but is always looking forward to making the transition to QB Jordan Love.

“Just his presence in the locker room and the things that he brings to the game, the experience, all the stories that he had to tell and all that, he’s gonna be missed in our locker room, for sure,” Jenkins said of Rodgers during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

“When he first got in the league, he wasn’t our starter, but the way that he walked around the locker room, the way that he approached the game, he always approached every game as a starter,” Jenkins said of Love. “So we know that he’s a good player and just ready to go on Sunday or whenever we play. In OTAs, I’ve seen a lot of good things from Jordan, a lot of leadership — he stepped up as a leader a lot — so I’m very excited for his future and ready to play with him.”

There are other parts of the Packers’ roster that Jenkins is excited about including the incoming rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed.

“Man, I was looking at Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed a lot. Our weapons, man, they got some serious speed, Jayden and Luke,” Jenkins added. “Just being able to see them out there running and getting vertical up the field, running routes and stuff like that, it really put a smile on my face. I’m ready to see what’s in store for those guys. I feel like the future’s bright for those guys. … Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed, I’ve got a lot of high expectations for those guys in Year 1, for sure.”

“Winning the division is always the standard,” Jenkins concluded. “Three NFC North titles, it’s always the standard in our locker room and in our building. We feel like we’re the best team in our division, and we’re gonna go out there every week wherever and show that we are the best team in the division and the best team in the NFC.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is expecting first-round WR Jordan Addison to be ready to practice when the team opens up for training camp.

“We’ve had a plan in place for him and continuing to kind of build up to where he’ll be,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “He’ll be spending quite a bit of time continuing his playbook. He’s been phenomenal in meetings and out here asking great questions when they come up. But my expectation is that Jordan will be full when we get going in late July.”