NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus spoke to the media regarding rookie QB Tyson Bagent, who has made his case for the backup spot in Chicago.

“I saw poise,” Eberflus said of Bagent, via BearsWire.com. “Delivery was there, the accuracy looked pretty good, the timing was nice, decision making was good.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell noted that the team is always looking for depth and feels like there could be more to add following their preseason loss to the Jaguars.

“Yeah, I mean we’re working through it,” Campbell said after the game, via LionsWire.com. ”We’re working through it and there again, we’ll look at this tape and find the guys we can rely on and listen, you just never know. (Lions GM) Brad (Holmes) and his crew, they’re looking at everything. And it’s not just our own squad, they’re looking at 31 other teams too, so we’re always evaluating. We’re always looking and look, we’re going to take the positives out of this game and learn. But we’re also going to find the negatives and what can be done about them, or it is what it is.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love and HC Matt LaFleur both feel that Love is ready for the regular season, regardless of the way things went during the team’s preseason games.

“At this point, I think I’m definitely ready for Week 1 and to carry on throughout the season,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think these first two games were a lot of good work. Obviously, getting the [joint] practice in with Cincy and with the Patriots, as well, but I think playing in that last game — me getting more reps, just getting more comfortable, seeing new looks, going against a different team — so I don’t think it would hurt.”

“I don’t want to make any decisions quite yet on whether or not we’re going to play these guys,” LaFleur said of the starting group. “But I would anticipate them playing a little bit more next week. That’s just the gut feeling I have right now. But I do have the right to change my mind on that.”

“I think I’ve been really impressed with how he’s handled himself,” LaFleur added. “It dates back to even last preseason. I know we didn’t always have the results, and I sat up here and defended him pretty hard in terms of some of the play, but it’s about the process, and it’s about all the little things that goes into that position: the command that you have in the huddle, the total command of the offense, the operation. Obviously, execution’s a big part of that as well. I think we’ve all seen the growth over these last few years. It’s been pretty cool to witness, but you’ve got to have a short memory in this game because you’re only as good as your last game — we all know that — and there’s a lot of work and, quite frankly, it’s only the preseason. We’re going to have to keep building upon this and, hopefully, continue to get better each and every day at practice or whatever the situation he encounters.”