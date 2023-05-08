NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions turned heads in round one by drafting RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall and then turning around and using the No. 18 overall pick on an off-ball linebacker in Jack Campbell.

An NFC Executive tells Jeremy Fowler that the Lions simply focused on getting quality players over getting the best “value” from the picks.

“They said the hell with value and just took good football players,” an NFC exec said. “That guy [Gibbs] is a player. When they tee it up on Sunday, I don’t think anyone will care where he was taken. And those players very much fit Dan Campbell‘s toughness approach.”

Packers

The Packers believe QB Jordan Love has used his time on the bench wisely the past three seasons. Though Love’s appearances have been few and far between — as well as rough-looking at times — Packers HC Matt LaFleur says behind the scenes Love has been developing, due in large part to the work of QB coach Tom Clements.

“Just watching him last year. I think Jordan‘s made some huge strides,” LaFleur said via NFL Media’s Brenna White. “I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom, and just, he knows how to train these guys. He knows how to drill them and he’s very, very consistent. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He just is matter of fact and I think there’s no doubt.” LaFleur adds it was important for them to bring Clements back to continue Love’s development, even though the initial feel around the hire was he came back to coach Aaron Rodgers again. “I asked Jordan after the season how he felt about him and he said he loved Tom, and thought he did a helluva job helping him, you know, develop over the course of the year,” LaFleur said. “For me, it was a no-brainer. It was just whether or not Tom wanted to come back, so I’m happy he wanted to be here, and you know, we’re lucky to have him. “He does a great job, too, not only with the quarterbacks but just helping out with our offense and bringing suggestions and great ideas. You know, it’s been a fun process getting to know him and just the standards that he holds, that room, too, and he does a helluva job.”

Vikings

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings received multiple calls to trade down from No. 23 overall but ultimately chose to stay where they were and select WR Jordan Addison.

Fowler singles out third-round CB Mekhi Blackmon and fifth-round QB Jaren Hall as two players who could develop into interesting options for the Vikings.