NFC Notes: Josey Jewell, Ryan Ramczyk, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe said the NFL wouldn’t allow a stipulation for the Jaguars to give up a second-round pick to the Falcons if they extended WR Calvin Ridley no matter what to be written into the trade terms, which is why that window closed at the start of the new league year.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons signed RT Storm Norton to a one-year, $1.01 million contract with $382,500 fully guaranteed.
- Atlanta signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year, $1.292 million contract with a $167,500 signing bonus. (Wilson)
Panthers
- The Panthers signed LB Josey Jewell to a three-year, $18.75 million contract with $10.125 million in guarantees including a $7 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Jewell’s $1.125 million base salary in 2024 and $2 million of his $4.235 million base salary in 2025 make up the rest of his guarantees. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Jewell can also earn up to $1.615 million in the last two years of the contract in per-game roster bonuses along with up to $225k over three years in workout bonuses.
- Wilson adds Jewell has a $2 million incentive for playtime and playoffs annually.
- The Panthers have signed CB Dane Jackson to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with $5.125 million guaranteed including a $3 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, his $1.25 million base salary in 2024 is fully guaranteed along with $1 million of his $3.74 million base salary in 2025. Jackson also has a $2.5 million incentive every year for playtime, interceptions and playoffs.
- Wilson also adds Jackson can earn $125k in workout bonuses over the two years and up to $510k in per-game roster bonuses for 2025.
Saints
- According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints restructured RT Ryan Ramczyk‘s contract and converted $5.29 million of his guaranteed 2024 salary into a signing bonus.
- Ramczyk’s cap hit in 2024 decreased from $27 million to $12.93 million but his 2025 cap hit is now $29 million.
