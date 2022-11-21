NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Eagles, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday. After the game, HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that they don’t know the extent of the injury right now.

“We will have an update on Wednesday,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “We don’t know what exactly it is. That’s why we are going to take a look at it.”

Fields said the pain he felt was “pretty bad” but they take things one day at a time.

“The pain right now is pretty bad,” Fields said. “I’ll just take it day by day and see how it feels later in the week.”

“I was hurting but it was the last drive of the game,” Fields said. “I was just trying to be there for my teammates and fight through the pain.”

Eberflus on Fields’ shoulder injury on Monday: “Right now it’s day to day. We’ll see where he is on Wednesday.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Eagles

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Eagles worked out Calgary Stampeders OL Julian Good-Jones, who was in training camp with the team back in 2020.

Vikings

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is dealing with a mild case of turf toe that limited him in practice this week and will need to be managed going forward. However, it’s not expected to keep him from playing: “I mean, I’m playing, so… It don’t really hurt. I just tried to make sure I wasn’t overly doing it or overly stressing it out (in practice). But nothing major.”

Vikings Christian Darrisaw is being evaluated for a concussion after being taken out of the game on Sunday and was later ruled out