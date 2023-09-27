NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields is trying to keep things in perspective after a tough week in Chicago culminated in a 41-10 loss to the Chiefs in Week 3.

“I’m looking at it like the big picture, life in general to be honest with you,” said Fields, via Courtney Cronin. “I think this past week has had me kind of look at it like what are the important things in life? Because you know when things are going good, you feel me, not say whatever. I think these past couple of weeks have made me appreciate the little things in life like being able to play this game. Every opportunity I get to go out there and play, I’m going to have fun. I’m going to play my hardest and, you know, just thank god for giving me the ability to play. So, no matter what the scoreboard is, I’m going to keep doing the same mindset and just pushing to keep moving forward.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Bears RB D’Onta Foreman is a potential trade candidate since he has fallen behind other options in Chicago and was a healthy scratch in Week 3.

He adds there's no real serious buzz about HC Matt Eberflus' job security yet but he needs to make some progress over the rest of this season. The Bears haven't won since last October.

Lions

According to Justin Rogers, the Lions plan to slowly bring CB Emmanuel Moseley back into the rotation when he is cleared to play.

back into the rotation when he is cleared to play. Lions Dan Campbell said he’s “starting to feel pretty good about” RB David Montgomery (thigh) and LT Taylor Decker (ankle) returning for Thursday Night Football against the Packers. ( HCsaid he’s “starting to feel pretty good about” RB(thigh) and LT(ankle) returning for Thursday Night Football against the Packers. ( Tom Pelissero

Packers

According to Packers WR Romeo Doubs , RB Aaron Jones will return for Thursday Night Football against the Lions. (Bill Huber)

, RB will return for Thursday Night Football against the Lions. (Bill Huber) Packers WR Christian Watson also said he plans on playing Thursday night. (Matt Schneidman)