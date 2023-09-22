NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, Lions

Bears QB Justin Fields continues to struggle and there are several factors to point to for why things have not gone as many expected.

Even so, Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes there are positives to take from Fields’ Week 2 performance against the Buccaneers.

“I think he did a lot of good things in the game,” Eberflus said, via ESPN.com. “You could see that. You could see his operation is better with the offense, you could feel that.

“But again, we’re just searching for consistency, to be able to create those explosive plays, get the ball to [Moore], get the ball to [Chase Claypool].”

Eberflus specifically mentioned doing a better job of spacing and getting guys open for Fields.

“We got to do a better job with our spacing there, with our receiver spacing,” Eberflus said. “There was a little bit of an issue there with the spacing part of it, and we’ve got to do a better job executing there.”

Another area of concern has been playcalling, as Fields ended up throwing an interception while in the end zone on a screen pass that was returned for a touchdown.

“In that situation it’s tough,” Fields said. “If you call a deeper pass, you don’t want to drop back into the end zone and have a potential to take a safety. I think that’s a tough spot regarding playcalls for Luke in that position. He went with his gut and seven ended up making a good play. It is what it is.”

Bears

When asked about his two-game evaluation of Bears QB Justin Fields, GM Ryan Poles responded the quarterback is learning how to lean on his teammates: “Last year he had to put the team on his back and do some unbelievable things athletically. Now he gets talent around him and has to figure out how to balance when to do those cool things athletically and when to lean on others,” via Dan Wiederer.

GM responded the quarterback is learning how to lean on his teammates: “Last year he had to put the team on his back and do some unbelievable things athletically. Now he gets talent around him and has to figure out how to balance when to do those cool things athletically and when to lean on others,” via Dan Wiederer. Poles continued that they are being patient with Fields: “That is sometimes a gray place to live in. That takes time and time on task for him to take that next step. And everyone is on board helping him get into that place to be successful.” (Wiederer)

As for former DC Alan Williams‘ departure, CB Tyrique Stevenson said HC Matt Eberflus hasn’t addressed the team over the matter but is trying to stay focused on Week 3 despite being curious: “I don’t know when that is going to happen. We’re just focused on the main goal and that’s beating Kansas City… Just a little curious, but that’s not my main goal right now,” per Adam Hoge.

Lions