NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Brian Gutekunst, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When asked about what he looks for in a franchise quarterback, Bears HC Matt Eberflus responded he wants someone who can execute in critical moments like on third downs, two-minute drills, and end-of-game situations.

“I look at situations,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “I look at the guys that can operate third down, two-minute and the end of the game situations. That, to me, is a separator. And then you look at toughness. Toughness for a quarterback really is about the mental toughness to be able to stand in the pocket and deliver the ball, and then also have the discernment to be able to move out of the pocket and create when it’s necessary. They come in all different shapes and sizes. But it’s always been fun to evaluate those guys.”

Eberflus said they have plans for whether Justin Fields continues as their starter or if they turn to a new quarterback.

“If Justin’s back we’ll have a plan in place for that, if there’s a new quarterback we’ll have a plan in place for that,” Eberflus said.

Lions

The Lions have raised some eyebrows with certain decisions over the past few years, whether it was doubling down on QB Jared Goff or a draft last year that did not match the consensus opinion. But last year’s run to the NFC Championship serves as unquestionable proof of concept for the team GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell are building. Every team says they prioritize “intangibles” and “culture fit,” but the Lions seem to live it out in a way other teams don’t.

“I still am a firm believer that that is the true separator of success at this level,” Holmes said via the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “I can name countless examples back from when I was with the Rams and countless examples even now, within these three years that we’ve been building. But you look at our top players that have been really core, foundational players, and they have the intangibles that we’re looking for, so it’s not a surprise they’ve had the success they’ve had.”

Packers

The Packers added a plethora of wide receiver talent in recent drafts which help propelled their offensive surge near the end of the 2023 season. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst didn’t rule out adding more receivers in this year’s draft, despite drafting four contributors at the position in the last two years.

“It goes back to the competition in every room,” Gutekunst said, via Larry McCarren of Packers.com. “All those players did a really nice job in 2023 of competing and taking advantage of their opportunities, but 2024 is a new year and they’ll need to do the same thing again and again. We’re going to bring in players to compete with them. It is a strong room as we sit here today, which is exciting. But what they do from now until the middle of next season will determine that, so if we find the right players who we think can compete and add to our team, we’ll certainly do it.”