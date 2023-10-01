NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Luke Getsy said they want Justin Fields to improve “every single week” and be sure he has a good grasp on their system.

“Our expectations have always been the same,” Getsy said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “It’s about [Fields] getting better every single week and making sure that he’s mastering what we’re doing from our perspective. And being the leader of that unit. And I think he’s doing a really nice job in the midst of a lot of s— right now and going on, that he’s … manning up and taking a leadership role for these guys. So, it’s been good to see him be able to put it on his shoulders and be the guy that wants to help make this thing get right.”

Getsy thinks they were able to create more “explosive run opportunities” last season and must re-discover that aspect of their offense.

“I think that’s the biggest difference from what kind of carried us at the beginning of last season, was the explosive run opportunities that we created,” Getsy said. “We just really haven’t created those right now.”

Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters after Sunday’s game that WR Chase Claypool chose to stay at home. (Adam Jahns)

told reporters after Sunday’s game that WR chose to stay at home. (Adam Jahns) However, a team spokesman later clarified that the Bears asked Claypool to stay home on Sunday. (Adam Jahns)

Lions

Lions LB Alex Anzalone was fined $13,922 for unnecessary roughness and S Brian Branch was fined $8,103 for unnecessary roughness.

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is tired of hearing about the team punting on the season and entering a rebuild. He adds that there’s still a lot of football left to be played and they will continue to try to turn it around.

“At the end of the day it’s not going to be perfect every time,” Jefferson said, via ESPN. “There’s things that you’ve got to go through throughout the season to really tell if you’re going to be a great team or not. We’re handling adversity early in the season with the turnovers and being 0-3, but there is a whole bunch of more games to go. I’m tired of people saying that we’re looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that. We’re focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season. We’re still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we’ll be back on track.”