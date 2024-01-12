NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles is keeping an open mind about taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick, but they need to be “blown away” with a prospect to move on from Justin Fields.

“I’ve got to stay open-minded about it,” Poles said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Not to use the same quote, but when I say, ‘I need to be blown away,’ it’s the same setup because seeing the things that Justin did this year, his ability to make plays … keeping his eyes down the field, taking less sacks, you see a lot of growth there where he can continue to get better. So, I’ll have the same mindset.”

Poles reiterated how Fields improved last season and is confident he’s capable of leading the team.

“I did think Justin got better,” Poles said. “I think he can lead this team. But at the same time, there is a unique situation.”

As for the possibility of Chicago selecting a quarterback with the top pick and still keeping Fields around, Poles said that could eventually become one of the scenarios they examine.

“My brain has gone crazy all year just thinking about the million different scenarios,” Poles said. “And I’m sure that’s one of them. I’ll just stay very wide open with the different paths that we go, and as we collect information, if that closes some of those pathways down, then we’ll do that and move to some of the other ones, but I’m going to be wide open about this.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said CB Jaire Alexander rolling his ankle in Wednesday’s practice was a freak accident: “It was kind of a freak deal yesterday. We had mostly a jog-through and he stepped on somebody’s foot and rolled his ankle. He’s doing everything he can to be available. I’d say it’s day-to-day,” via Wes Hodkiewicz.

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reiterated they want to re-sign Kirk Cousins but they must find the right price.

“Yeah, I have said it – I think I have been pretty consistent with that,” said Adofo-Mensah, via VikingsWire. “Kirk, the player, is someone that we saw what he does to this team. I thought we were playing really good football before he got injured and it is the most important position in sports. Ultimately, it always comes down to can you find an agreement that works for both sides and all of those things, but as a player, it is certainly my intention to have him back here.”

As for how he will approach negotiations with Cousins, Adofo-Mensah said they already have some understanding of how they stand with Cousins’ representation and will see how things go from here.

“It is comfortability. I think there are a lot of factors that go into negotiations, right, so there are levers that you pull that if you get this thing, maybe you give up this other thing. We have a really great shared history with Mike and his other representatives, so these aren’t new conversations that are happening. Each side kind of understands the other and we’re going to go have those conversations and see where we end up.”

Whether Cousins’ age and recent Achilles injury play a factor in guaranteed money, Adofo-Mensah responded they try to measure risks when making decisions.

“I mean, there are a lot of factors that go into these things. It is age. It’s injury, but it is also performance. How do you believe the performance will go, and there’s different examples through time. Obviously, you have to also pay attention to the person and what he puts into his body and how regimented and detailed he is. All those factors go into. But, at the end of the day, we are just taking risks, and we try to measure it as best we can and protect ourselves and ensure against it. On his side, he is trying to take less of it. That is his job and they should do that and we will try and find a place in the middle and see where we end up.”

Adofo-Mensah mentions they have an important decision to make at No. 11 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft when asked if they are in a position to select a quarterback.

“I think ultimately it is the most important position in our sport, so you want to be thinking long term and short term, and ultimately the Vikings are going to pursue actions that help us in both windows and that is open to any position in the draft, whether we picked 11th or 23rd.”

