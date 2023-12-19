NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Matt LaFleur, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore told reporters that he hopes the Bears don’t plan on drafting a quarterback, as he believes QB Justin Fields is the franchise’s future even after their loss to the Browns on Sunday.

“Somebody asked me that last week. I’m still like, where are you all seeing this?” Moore said of the team drafting a quarterback, via Pro Football Talk. “What makes him not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now?”

“I get ya’ll got everybody coming out,” Moore added. “What, it’s like two of them? I don’t think they’re better than Justin.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell on C Frank Ragnow playing a little more than a week after meniscus surgery: “He’s terrified of letting his teammates down.” (Justin Rogers)

Packers

According to Packers HC Matt LaFleur, their defense was “shredded” and “outcoached” in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Reporters asked if he could make a change at defensive coordinator this week.

“Uh yeah, now’s not the time for that, to be honest with you,” LaFleur said in response to the question. “... All I know is this: We’ve got three weeks left. We’ve got three games and every game is a playoff mentality. Who knows what will happen? But we can’t get it all back at once, you’ve got to earn it every day. You’ve got to get back to practice and just give it our best shot from here on out.”

LaFleur on his film review of the loss to the Buccaneers: “What’s disappointing is when you go out there, and it’s basic concepts — doesn’t matter what phase — but basic install, Day 1 install, and we have self-inflicted communication errors and guys not in the right spot. That’s tough to watch.” (Ryan Wood)

LaFleur says DC Joe Barry will remain for the rest of this season and when asked why he isn’t firing Barry now replied: “If I thought that was the best solution today, then we’d make that decision.” (Wood)

