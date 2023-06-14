NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Eddie Jackson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears S Eddie Jackson is entering his seventh year and knows he must show what he is capable of after being hindered by a Lisfranc injury.

“These years, we can’t waste them,” Jackson said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ve got to go out there and play the best ball that I can and go out there and make plays. We’ve got a young team . . . those guys, they look at me. It’s Year Seven for me, so no more years to waste.”

Lions

Lions C Frank Ragnow says he is still hoping to play at a high level this season despite dealing with a painful toe injury.

“It’s a deal where it’s kind of inoperable, so it’s something we’re trying to navigate,” Ragnow said, via DetroitLions.com. “But hopefully it’s not going to be anything near the altitude of last year, where it was, like, brutal. There’s no healthy tissue left, so it would have to be an experimental procedure to get that done. And that’s not something NFL offensive linemen are in the business of (trying).”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson said his absence from voluntary workouts wasn’t a sign that his contract negotiations aren’t going well.

“[Negotiations] happen every single year,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “It’s not something that’s new towards the game. Eventually, we knew we were going to have to talk contract.”

Jefferson added skipping voluntary workouts wasn’t contract related and the team wasn’t adamant about him attending the program.

“I had a lot of stuff going on,” Jefferson said. “They didn’t really force me to come back too, too much. It didn’t seem like I was missing too, too much. They definitely wanted me back here, and I wanted to be back here, but had a lot going on.”

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, who is entering the final year of his contract, did not attend their mandatory minicamp. HC Kevin O’Connell is hopeful the two sides can figure something out.

“I definitely see that as a real outcome, but there is a lot to be determined and I want to be very sensitive to allowing that situation to play out both for our organization and for Danielle,” said O’Connell.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins said he hasn’t had any contract talks since they agreed against pursuing an extension this offseason and doesn’t expect any talks to occur until March of 2024 when his contract expires: “Until then, just focus on this season and the job to do right now,” via Kevin Seifert.