NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Geno Smith, Cardinals, Seahawks, Vikings

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said they’ve ruled out WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) from Week 12, via Josh Weinfuss.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith expressed confidence in their team following its one-sided defeat to the 49ers, resulting in their third loss in four games.

“I still believe in our coaches,” Smith said. “I still believe in our players. I think it’s been a tough stretch for us, but I believe that things will turn around. I think what we have to do is continue to work hard, if not work harder. There is no excuse for it. There is no words that I can say that will make it better, but what needs to be done is we need to work harder. We need to find a way. We’ve got a lot of talent. We’ve got a lot of good players on this offense and we’ve got the right coaches. So we’ve got to believe.”

Smith still believes in OC Shane Waldron and feels they must execute better as players.

“I feel like Shane always does a great job and I’ve got his back 110 percent,” Smith said. “He knows that. I feel like it comes down to us executing better as players. No matter what the play is called, it comes down to the players making it come to life. So Shane’s called some great games for us and he’s going to continue to do that. I just think overall we’ve got to stay confident, we’ve got to keep believing in what we’re doing, keep believing and trusting our process and Shane’s going to continue to call great plays and we’ve just got to execute for him.”

Smith thinks he didn’t play up to standard in Thursday’s loss to San Francisco.

“I haven’t seen the film yet, but it wasn’t good enough to get a win,” Smith said. “It wasn’t good enough to score any points, so definitely not up to my standard.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson says he’s tired of being asked about when he’ll return to game action after suffering a hamstring injury six weeks ago.

“Y’all have no idea,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I’m just tired of it. It’s just frustrating, and it’s draining to want to be out there on the field, wanting to play, and all of these other sources saying different things that are not true on how you’re feeling. It’s a crazy situation. It is what it is. But I’m more focused on being back on that field and playing; the rest is going to come with it.”

Some have wondered whether Jefferson not having a long-term deal could be a factor in him not rushing to get back.

“I don’t really care too much, just because everyone is going to have their own opinions of what they think I’m thinking or what I’m doing,” Jefferson said. “So it is what it is. I know my position. I know what I’m doing. And I know it’s not for the contract. It’s not for the contract at all.”

Jefferson still didn’t commit to playing this week.

“We’ll see,” Jefferson said, via PFT. “We still have more days to practice and really evaluate everything. We’re going to weigh the options correctly, making sure that I’m feeling well and prepared to play a game, and if I’m feeling good, I will play.”