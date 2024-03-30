NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Xavier McKinney, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Regarding the Bears trading Justin Fields to the Steelers, GM Ryan Poles said their staff examined how Fields remaining on the roster alongside a rookie quarterback may impact their locker room and felt it was best to move on from Fields in the end.

“I’ve got some really good guys on my staff to really dig into how that would play out in terms of the locker room, how would that play out with a young guy that needs a lot of reps, how would that play out with just the command and leadership that you need in that position,” Poles said, via Mike DeFabo and Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “And we felt like it was best to probably move on and allow a young quarterback to come in and work into that role.”

Poles was a bit surprised by the lack of trade interest in Fields but pointed out there was a “smaller pool of teams” looking for a quarterback.

“As you do research and we have conversations, you have to kind of adjust to the market,” Poles said. “There are probably teams that are looking at the draft for guys to fill in. On the back end, playoff teams probably have someone in place. So really it was a smaller pool of teams.”

Poles was hired as the Bears general manager in 2022, one year after Fields was the No. 11 overall pick. The general manager feels Fields’ development was hindered by the organization’s roster situation when he arrived.

“If you go through the whole deal, at the very beginning, I think there was a choppy start his rookie year,” Poles said. “When I came in, we had some cleaning up to do, which then delayed another year of adding talent and supporting.”

Packers

The Packers have made moves at the safety position like bringing in Xavier McKinney in free agency but they need a few more additions to round the room out. Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst implied they will look to the draft instead of free agency to fill the position.

“Certainly, I think we’d always prefer a young guy that’s always going to have his best football ahead of him,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “But we will look at all options as we go forward. Certainly, with the draft coming up, which is important, we’ve had some success finding guys after the draft in the free-agent market that have fit us very well.”

“I’ve spoken to you guys in the past about how this never stops, so we’ll continue to look at ways to add to our football team. Kind of keeping this year and the years to the future in mind.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is due for a contract extension soon that is expected to reset the receiver market. Minnesota owner Mark Wilf implied retaining Jefferson is one of their top priorities.

“We had great positive conversations last season, and we’re looking forward to more positive conversations this offseason,” Wilf said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Justin Jefferson is a unique talent. Best in the game, and we’re excited that he’s a Minnesota Viking. And not only is he a great player, he’s become a great leader of our locker room, and he’s great in the community, so the thrills he gives the fans on the field and just the way he carries himself. We’re looking forward to some real positive conversations.”

“Again, right now, we’re focused on getting that guy on our field with the purple, and he looks great in purple. We’re going to do our best to keep it that way.”