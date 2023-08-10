NFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Cameron Jordan, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

When appearing on Inside Training Camp Live, Ian Rapoport said he expects Baker Mayfield to be the Buccaneers starting quarterback but Kyle Trask is still “very much” competing for the job: “Baker probably has the inside track here at being the starting quarterback just considering the money that he’s making, the sort of fanfare of his signing and, you know, where he’s been in the NFL and the experience that he’s had. Kyle Trask, still very much, though, in the competition,” via NFL.com

Panthers

Panthers OLB Brian Burns is picking the brain of OLB Justin Houston to help put into perspective things that he’s seen throughout his career.

“It’ll help,” Burns said, via Panthers Wire. “He’s a veteran—a super vet. Got a lot of experience. I think he’s going on what? Year 13? He’s only been here a day and he’s given me a lot of knowledge…just on some things I haven’t even thought about. It’s nice when you can talk rush and bounce ideas off each other. So, it’s cool.”

Houston’s one-year contract is worth up to $7 million and includes a $4.835 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $1.165 million salary, and $1 million through a Not Likely To Be Earned incentive, per Field Yates.

Panthers LB Deion Jones‘ one-year, $1.165 million deal includes a $75,000 bonus for his first game on the active roster, via Aaron Wilson.

Saints

NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports the difference between the Saints’ and Colts’ offers for RB Kareem Hunt was the amount of guaranteed money.

According to Duncan, New Orleans offered Hunt a similar amount but the offer was backloaded with incentives.

As for Anthony Barr leaving the Saints without a contract, Duncan writes money was not an issue with the veteran linebacker.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan is due base salaries of $6.7 million and $12.5 million in 2024 and 2025 on his new two-year extension. His 2024 salary plus a $6.3 million roster bonus are fully guaranteed at signing and an additional $1.5 million of his 2025 base salary becomes guaranteed near the start of the 2024 league year. (Over The Cap)

is due base salaries of $6.7 million and $12.5 million in 2024 and 2025 on his new two-year extension. His 2024 salary plus a $6.3 million roster bonus are fully guaranteed at signing and an additional $1.5 million of his 2025 base salary becomes guaranteed near the start of the 2024 league year. (Over The Cap) The rest of Jordan’s 2025 base salary becomes guaranteed at the beginning of the league year. Two additional void years were added to the deal.