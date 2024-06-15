NFC Notes: Keenan Allen, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR Keenan Allen has been very impressed with their defense through the early phases of offseason work.

“They look like a top 5 defense,” Allen said, via Alyssa Barbieri of the Bears Wire. “They sound like a top 5 defense, too. Defenses are annoying, especially at practice. You just hear them every time they make a play. It’s hooray celebration. These guys are running up and down the sideline. So it’s annoying.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell had high praise of DT Levi Onwuzurike and pointed out he’s added some weight to his frame going into 2024.

“Levi is having a really good spring,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “(Josh) Paschal is too but Levi – because where he’s come from and all he’s had to deal with, I mean, this guy just has continued to rehab, he’s continued to train his body and work, he’s put on weight because his back can handle it now, we got him through last year to where he’s able to bank some reps and he’s having a really good spring.”

Onwuzurike feels he’s added “speed to power” in his game.

“The best way I can explain it is everything is moving together as one. Speed to power, my whole body feels like one, all together.”

Vikings

Vikings first-round QB J.J. McCarthy discussed his process through spring practices: “I always try to be better tomorrow than I am today. Of course, growth is not a straight line. It goes up, it goes down, it goes up, it goes down. But I’m trying to maintain that trajectory of going up and up. I feel like I’m on that.” (Kevin Seifert)

