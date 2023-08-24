NFC Notes: Khalil Herbert, T.J. Hockenson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears RBs coach David Walker called RB Khalil Herbert their lead-back in their by-committee approach at the position alongside D’Onta Foreman, Travis Homer and fourth-rounder Roschon Johnson.

“Khalil hasn’t done anything to lose the job and then D’Onta, and Travis, you know, Trestan’s been out a little bit, and Roschon has done a nice job competing. We’ll be able to do all the things we need – catch the ball, block for the ball, run the ball, and I think the guys have shown that through the course of training camp and the course of games. Everyone’s had their moments,” he said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Lions

Lions RB David Montgomery said HC Dan Campbell has been keeping practices physical in order to get ready for the regular season.

“It’s as close as you can be,” Montgomery said, via Mike OHara of the team’s site. “We were tackling. Coach (Dan Campbell) did a great job of giving us quarters. We had halftime. Just being able to simulate that was as close as we can get. The defense kind of gave it to us a little today.”

Montgomery expressed confidence in their offense going into 2023.

“I think we’re going to be lethal,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to be deadly.”

Campbell said Montgomery is progressively becoming more comfortable with their system.

“Every day he gets more and more comfortable with what we’re doing,” Campbell said.

Vikings

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert notes Vikings UDFA LB Ivan Pace Jr. has been training with the first-team defense despite LB Brian Asamoah returning from his injury.

When asked if TE T.J. Hockenson is missing time because of his contract situation instead of an injury, HC Kevin O'Connell responded the tight end hasn't told him that: "He has not indicated to me one time that it is about that." (Seifert)