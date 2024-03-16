NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield talked about how he wanted to get a deal done to stay in Tampa Bay, but it still had to be the right fit for it to work out. Mayfield mentioned he wasn’t sure a deal would be done before free agency.

“There were times that the couple days prior we didn’t know if we were going to get it done before free agency hit. So it was a lot of ups and downs,” Mayfield said, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

“Unfortunately I had to think about that. I had to think about the fact that we would be here for the birth of our daughter before we even move. We wanted to be back, but if it wasn’t going to be the right fit for us, we were going to let God take control again and that was the big thing. We tried to be as patient as we could. I would be lying if I said we were happy the whole time, but it worked out how it’s supposed to”

Falcons

After leaving the Vikings for Atlanta in free agency, new Falcons QB Kirk Cousins cited the aligned goals of the organization as a big reason he made the change.

“When the owner, General Manager, head coach, and quarterback are on the same page, that’s when you have really a chance to go win a Super Bowl,” Cousins said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “As I looked at the Atlanta Falcons, I believe strongly that the owner, head coach, General Manager, and quarterback can all be on the same page. And that’s exciting for me, and so that’s why I’m thrilled to be here.”

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic spoke with former Carolina LB Luke Kuechly and discussed different topics relating to the state of the Panthers currently.

“I met him for the first time today. Energy, excitement, positive vibes — just really good energy. I think we need that right now. And I’m excited about it,” Kuechly said about new HC Dave Canales. “He’s had great success with Russ (Wilson) and Baker (Mayfield) and Geno (Smith). Those guys all talk really highly of him. I think it says a lot when somebody leaves somewhere, Geno steps out on Twitter unannounced and says, “Hey, we’re gonna miss (him). You guys are gonna love him in Carolina.” A bunch of guys down in Tampa said the same thing — great energy, good dude, guys love him, really good with quarterbacks. I don’t know him particularly well. But everything you hear from guys that he’s coached is very positive.”

Kuechly then went on to answer a question about Panthers LB Frankie Luvu, who was set to hit free agency and later signed with the Commanders.

“Love Frankie. Say you take his play out. Obviously, he’s a really good football player. I think his energy, passion and love for football is something that’s been really good for us when you lose a lot of guys. Like, who’s one of our guys we look to that’s passionate, loves football, has great energy, is around the ball, plays physical, who’s tough, will play hurt? He embodies all of that stuff. We’ll see what happens. You’d love to re-sign all of your guys. But as we know, that’s not how it goes. We’ll just wait and see what happens. You don’t know where he’s gonna line up. He could line up on the ball, off the ball, on the right, on the left. He can blitz, he can drop, he can play the run. He just shows up. And I think there’s a lot to be said for that.”