NFC Notes: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Montez Sweat, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Bears traded for DE Montez Sweat last season and handed him a massive extension to be their anchor on the defensive line. Sweat vowed to turn around Chicago’s fortune in their rivalry with the Packers.

“I’m letting you know right now, man, I’m not losing to Green Bay this year,” Sweat said, via the Green Light podcast. “I can’t do it, I can’t do it, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year. We’ve created a real rivalry over there.”

Lions

ESPN’s Matt Miller says there’s a lot of buzz between the Lions and Missouri DL Darius Robinson in draft circles.

in draft circles. Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson took an official visit with the Lions. (Dave Birkett)

took an official visit with the Lions. (Dave Birkett) Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. took an official 30 visit with the Lions. (Aaron Wilson)

took an official 30 visit with the Lions. (Aaron Wilson) Alabama CB Terrion Arnold took an official 30 visit with the Lions. (Billy Marshall)

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is embracing the process of potentially finding a franchise quarterback in the draft.

“I think just because something’s risky doesn’t mean you have to stay away from it,” Adofo-Mensah said, via PFT. “It is something that is hard to grasp, but if you grasp it, you know what the rewards are. And that’s something you have to weigh and measure. You can’t look at these decisions in a vacuum. You look at the whole portfolio of decisions that go around it, all the things you have to do.”

Adofo-Mensah added that there’s a multitude of players that the team loves in this draft at the quarterback position.

“When you go back to the team element and value, I think there’s multiple guys that we are in love with just on an outright basis. But there’s other guys we’re in love with given what, if we get them at a certain value, what they’d also be able to come with,” Adofo-Mensah said. “So, as I talked about earlier, skill-set-wise, if you’re talking about the ability to overcome context — well, if the guy has less ability but we have assets to go get somebody who is not going to put him in that situation, those things add up, too. So, it’s really those things. And, again, I want to say that I think that’s a great question and I love how Kevin [O’Connell] and a lot of people involved in this decision — a lot of times, evaluators can be a little one-track mind [in saying], ‘This is the guy and nobody else.’ That’s not how it’s been. We’ve really come to appreciate how guys get to their answer in a different way and I think that’s going to serve us well.”