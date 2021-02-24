NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, 49ers, Seahawks

Kyler Murray

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has openly mused about trying to play both baseball and football at some point. Murray is the only person ever to be a first-round pick by both MLB and the NFL, so he clearly has the talent to potentially do it. But the biggest obstacle is Cardinals GM Steve Keim.

“Hell no,” he deadpanned when asked in a radio interview with Arizona Sports Station 98.7 FM about the possibility, via SI.com’s Howard Balzer.

“No, listen, I have a lot of confidence in the fact that Kyler is going to continue to concentrate on football,” Keim continued, “and he’s a guy that when you talk to him about this game, he is a football junkie. He has texted me a number of times about different prospects, whether it’s free agents or college players, and again that’s what excites me about certain guys in our locker room when they’re that vested in the team that they want to see certain players from different teams or colleges join our organization.”

49ers

49ers WR Travis Benjamin doesn’t regret opting out of the 2020 season. He’d lost his grandmother just a few weeks before the deadline and needed the time away. But he admitted it was hard to watch his teammates on Sundays and not wonder.

“I’ve been at peace with it,” Benjamin said via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But there were times on certain Sundays where I’d see somebody make a play and I’d be kind of antsy about it. In the back of your mind, ‘Oh, that could have been me. If I would have played, I would have made that play. If I would have played, I would have blocked for this guy. If I would have played, I would have been in a situation where I could have made the team better.’”

Benjamin says the 49ers were supportive of his decision and he expects to have the chance to compete for a role on the team in 2021.

“Everyone loves speed,” Benjamin said. “So as long as you can still run and compete with your speed, you’ll have an opportunity to play.”

49ers DE Nick Bosa tells Josina Anderson that he’s anticipating making a full recovery from the torn ACL that ended his 2020 season: “You’ll see my progress on the field next year. Tell them I’m gonna be better.”

tells Josina Anderson that he’s anticipating making a full recovery from the torn ACL that ended his 2020 season: “You’ll see my progress on the field next year. Tell them I’m gonna be better.” Miami TE Brevin Jordan lists the 49ers as one of the teams that he has consistently heard from and interviewed with. (Justin Melo)