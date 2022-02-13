NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals released the following statement about QB Kyler Murray : “Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray. We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.” (Pro Football Talk)

Mike Garafolo reports that Murray and his camp are currently remaining quiet now that the point in time has come where he is eligible for a contract extension with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo)

Garafolo adds that the Cardinals want Murray to take a step forward in a number of areas like leadership and body language.

Rams

When looking at the Rams’ impending free agents this offseason, Joel Corry of CBS Sports could see Rams C Brian Allen commanding more than the veteran average of $7.725 million per year for starting centers.

commanding more than the veteran average of $7.725 million per year for starting centers. As for Odell Beckham Jr., Corry notes the receiver seemed destined for a one-year “prove-it” deal until recently. Now, Corry writes it’s “conceivable” for Beckham to command a contract worth more than $15 million per year, which is what he was due from the Browns before being cut.

Corry notes the receiver seemed destined for a one-year “prove-it” deal until recently. Now, Corry writes it’s “conceivable” for Beckham to command a contract worth more than $15 million per year, which is what he was due from the Browns before being cut. Corry thinks Rams G Austin Corbett could price himself out of the organization if he commands a salary similar to Commanders G Ereck Flowers ‘ three-year, $30 million deal with $19.95 million fully guaranteed.

could price himself out of the organization if he commands a salary similar to Commanders G ‘ three-year, $30 million deal with $19.95 million fully guaranteed. Corry expects the Rams to use a second-round tender on K Matt Gay, which is projected to be $3.986 million.

which is projected to be $3.986 million. Regarding OLB Von Miller, Corry writes he could receive a short-term contract somewhere between Cardinals DT J.J. Watt‘ s $14 million average and his expiring contract’s $19.083 million average.

Corry writes he could receive a short-term contract somewhere between Cardinals DT s $14 million average and his expiring contract’s $19.083 million average. Corry could see Rams CB Darious Williams receiving a contract around Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson‘s three-year, $39 million contract with $26.5 million in guarantees.

Seahawks

Seahawks LT Duane Brown admits he went through “some rough patches” last season and dealt with injury issues.

“I think my season was OK; I had some rough patches against strong competition,” Brown said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “I wasn’t my healthiest at all times, but again, I finished on a strong note against a really good opponent on the road. I’m feeling healthy enough now, so I plan on continuing to play.”

Former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts believes their offensive line’s struggles were related to starters being in new positions like RG Gabe Jackson, LG Damien Lewis, and C Kyle Fuller.

“So much of what was going on was fighting against the little nuances that make an offensive line good,” Roberts said, “which is the timing, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the people playing beside you.”