NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers worked out P Brock Miller.

Cardinals

Cardinals WRs coach Drew Terrell spoke of WR Michael Wilson being wary of his “injury-prone” reputation and is trying to reassure the receiver to stay mentally strong.

“[Wilson is] very conscious of getting the injury-prone tag,” Terrell said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “I’m like ‘Dude, you can’t control that. Just keep working. I know how you work. If I was worried about your mental and being soft, you probably wouldn’t be in the building.'”

Wilson reflected on missing time this year and during his college career at Stanford, describing that the injury-prone tag will follow him until he plays a full season.

“I told him I know the narrative,” Wilson said. “I know when time passes and you look back, it’s going to say 13 games played this year. Then they will go back to my fifth year (in college) and I only played six games, and my fourth year I only played four games and my third year I only played three games. It’s a results-based business and even though you can say he doesn’t have hamstring never have soft tissue stuff, it’s these weird injuries, but it’s still missing games. That tag is going to follow me until I play a full season, which is unfortunate.”

Wilson feels he started the season strongly, but he’s struggling to develop a connection with Kyler Murray.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Wilson said. “I feel like the season has taken a 180 for me. Started the season, it was damn near perfect for me. Every time I was thrown the ball it was a completion or a first down or an explosive. Now for some reason (Kyler Murray and I) can’t complete a pass together. Some of it is my fault, some of it is lack of time together.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams said attending practice while rehabbing from his ankle injury was to reassure himself that he’s earned a spot on the team and to show his teammates he’s still engaged.

“Me being out there, it was me telling myself, ‘I’m still in it,‘” Williams said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “I’m still on the team. This is still my team, I’m still a part of where we got to and a part of everything. It’s also me showing my guys, ‘I’m still with y’all.’ And I felt that.”

Rams G Steve Avila praised Williams for staying around the team facility following his physical therapy.

“That just shows how much he loves the game. A lot of people would just go home because they’re done with P-T (physical therapy) and all that stuff. You could just tell he wanted to get back in there,” Avila said.

Rams HC Sean McVay said Williams’ presence at practice was “uplifting to his teammates.”

“He’s not naïve to the fact too that his energy just being out there, it’s uplifting to people,” McVay said. “It’s uplifting to his teammates, to me, to his coaches and so once he got back out there, I think there wasn’t anybody that was more excited for his return than he was. We were all excited, but he was champing at the bit.”

McVay said they’ve ruled out DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) from Sunday’s game against the Giants, via Stu Jackson.