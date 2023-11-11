NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams,

49ers

49ers LG Aaron Banks (toe) and DE Drake Jackson (knee) have been ruled out from Week 10, per Eric Branch.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said he’s excited for QB Kyler Murray and is eager to see him make his first start for the team this season.

“Honestly, I’m excited for the guy,” Gannon said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “I’ve seen what he’s had to go through the last eight months or so — however long I’ve been here — and what he’s put into it and how bad he wants to be out there and the competitor that he is. He wants to be out there with the guys and help his team win. So that’s what I’m most excited to see.”

Gannon added that Murray has the ability to elevate his teammates and they’re excited to have him back on the field.

“I think that’s what they’re excited about,” Gannon said. “They’re excited about to get the guy in the huddle too, you know what I mean? They like the guy. We all love the guy, so that’s probably why they’re smiling a little bit.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was asked if he plans to continue playing until the “wheels fall off.” Stafford responded by saying he doesn’t believe he’ll play until that point, but he loves the game too much right now to retire.

“I don’t think I’ll go until the wheels completely fall off,” Stafford said, via PFT. “They’re wobbling a little bit right now as we speak. I love playing this game, I love competing. I love being in the locker room. I’ll never get that again, so I get as many opportunities to do that as I can. I love this team, I love the city, it’s been a blast. Obviously had a lot of success in our first year and trying to duplicate that this year, next year, whenever it is. I enjoy playing too much to hang it up.”

