NFC Notes: Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Dan Orlovsky

Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette said he requested to be released by the Buccaneers following the conclusion of their season.

“I asked after the season to be (released), and they respected my wishes,” Fournette said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “So no bad blood.”

Fournette said he came to Tampa Bay in order to play with Tom Brady and isn’t interested in being a part of a potential rebuilding project.

“Winning is everything,” Fournette said. “That’s all. And in my last three years here, that’s all we’ve done. But since my guy (Brady) left, that’s why I came, so my time here was up.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said moving on from players is a part of the business.

“Well that’s part of the business part of it,” Bowles said. “You know the business side of it is always ugly any time you have a good team; you’re gonna have some expensive players and you know when it’s time to pay the piper, you got to start to make some cuts and make the smart decisions without undercutting your team, but at the same time going forward and getting some young guys in here that can replace them.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said he’s “really excited” about the addition of Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense.

“Since I was last with Jerry in Tennessee, he’s certainly changed and adapted,” Smith said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “He’s been at Minnesota and in Green Bay. He’s had to face a lot of really good quarterbacks being in the NFC North. Different variations of coverages and things he’s learned along the way. He really fits into our culture and we’re really excited to have Jerry, too.”

Panthers

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said he came close to joining Carolina this offseason.

“I had some good conversations with Indy,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “I came really close to another team. Just from relationships and, I think, where they sit as a football team and the city that they’re in and what I think they’re gonna do at quarterback and all that. It was out there, Carolina I came really close with.”