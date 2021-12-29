NFC Notes: Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke writes that while Lions fourth-round WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has had a great rookie season, especially in the last month, his ceiling is still limited and Detroit should still look at addressing the position in free agency and the draft.
- Meinke adds Lions WR Quintez Cephus is also a better fit as a fourth or fifth receiver than as a starter if the Lions really want to improve their offense.
- Some candidates who make sense to take over for OC Anthony Lynn, per Meinke, include Lions TE coach Ben Johnson, assistant HC Duce Staley and former Panthers OC Joe Brady.
- Meinke mentions the Lions’ decision to restructure OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai‘s contract probably indicates he’s in their plans for 2022. Lions HC Dan Campbell recently praised the improvement Vaitai has made: “I know he was hurt last year. but he was on the roster and I thought he’s really shown up and settled in at right guard.”
- Lions QB Jared Goff says he’s still day-to-day with a knee injury from their win against the Cardinals. (Tim Twentyman)
- The Lions hosted four players for workouts on Tuesday including WR Juwan Green, TE Dax Raymond, TE Jordan Thomas and TE Ross Travis (Aaron Wilson)
Packers
- Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said he hasn’t ruled out retirement after this season, as it’s important for him to “not be a bum” on his way out: “I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process.”
- Rodgers added he’s not necessarily planning to play elsewhere next year and that the positive comments he’s directed toward GM Brian Gutekunst this season have been “heartfelt.” He says their relationship has grown. (Wood)
- Rodgers anticipates making a quick decision this offseason as opposed to what happened last year: “It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months.” (Matt Schneidman)
- On the 2021 season, Rodgers said: “This has been one of my favorite years of football. It’s hard to think of a year I’ve enjoyed more than this one, even with all the adversity.” (Wood)
- Packers WR Davante Adams reiterated Rodgers’ decision would have an impact on his view of returning to Green Bay: “Naturally. Why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback to play the game … it won’t be the end-all-be-all, but it’ll definitely be something I’m monitoring.” (Schneidman)
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur confirmed CB Jaire Alexander is not quite ready to play despite being activated off injured reserve: “When he’s ready, he’ll be available. It’s making sure everybody feels comfortable with where he’s at and making sure he’s good for the long haul.” (Rob Demovsky)
- LaFleur characterized LT David Bakhtiari (knee) as “day-to-day” and said they are “hopeful” second-round C Josh Myers (knee) will “eventually” return. (Wood)
- Packers RT Billy Turner (knee) is “still a little ways away,” per LaFleur, “but he’s made really good progress from what I’ve been told.” (Wood)
- The Packers tried out OLB Aaron Adeoye, OT Adrian Ealy and TE Nick Guggemos on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- According to Chris Tomasson, Vikings QB Sean Mannion (COVID-19) is “doing better” and could return later this week if he’s asymptotic.
- Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples has joined the LSU coaching staff as a defensive assistant. (Andrew Krammer)
- The Vikings worked out QB Jake Dolegala and OT Rick Leonard on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Minnesota signed Leonard to their practice squad.
