NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions first-round DE Aidan Hutchinson feels the speed of the NFL has begun to slow down for him now eight games into his career and thinks his development is on an “upward trend.”

“I think things have really started to slow down,” Hutchinson said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “Even in how I game plan and how I see things. Definitely, things have gotten simpler in my head. Talk about my progression, definitely I’m in an upward trend.”

Lions DC Aaron Glenn pointed out Hutchinson made a mistake in Week 9’s game against the Packers when allowing Aaron Rodgers to convert a 3rd-and-17 with an 18-yard scramble.

“Aidan made a mistake on that one, but there aren’t too many times when he makes the same mistake,” Glenn said. “That’s an attribute he has. No one coached him on that. That’s just what he’s good at doing. But his pass rush on the edge, we’re starting to put him on the interior quite a bit … you’ll start to see that.”

Packers

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy insists that it is too early for the team to give up on the season in an effort to reassure fans.

“We’re all very disappointed. The expectations, and rightly so, were very high going into the season,” Murphy said, via Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I have a lot of confidence in (head coach) Matt LaFleur, (general manager) Brian Gutekunst, and (director of football operations) Russ Ball. My expectation is we will play well and we will improve. I know things look bleak now, but things can change quickly in the NFL. We are not ready to give up on the season.” According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Broncos also made a waiver claim on S Johnathan Abram, but Green Bay had a higher priority.

Vikings

Vikings players LB Jordan Hicks and WR Adam Thielen are prepared for a showdown with the Bills, regardless if QB Josh Allen will play for Buffalo or not.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Hicks said, via the Pioneer Press. “They’re obviously a really good team. … It’s exciting. That’s what you play this game for, to prove to yourself and to prove to the world that you’re for real.”

“I think it’s important to play the best and play well against the best,” Thielen said. “We’re also not going to treat this as the Super Bowl. It’s not win or go home, but at the same time, each game in this league each week is a big game. Long story short: We’re not going to treat this like the Super Bowl, but it is a big game for us.”