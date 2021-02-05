NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated does not think that the Lions acquiring Jared Goff will prevent them from considering a quarterback at No. 7 overall.

will prevent them from considering a quarterback at No. 7 overall. Breer expects the Lions to evaluate Ohio State QB Justin Fields, North Dakota’s Trey Lance and BYU QB Zach Wilson in-case one falls to No. 7 overall. In the end, Goff gives Detroit insurance if a prospect does not reach them.

Packers

Regarding the Packers' search for a new defensive coordinator, Tom Silverstein reports that HC Mike LaFleur has begun informing initial candidates that they are not finalists for the job.

has begun informing initial candidates that they are not finalists for the job. Silverstein says sources have indicated to him that Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard, Rams Ss coach Ejiro Evero, and Chargers’ passing game coordinator Joe Barry could be the “top-3” candidates with second interviews possibly being conducted on Friday.

Rams Ss coach and Chargers’ passing game coordinator could be the “top-3” candidates with second interviews possibly being conducted on Friday. Silverstein writes that Leonhard likely “tops on the list,” but leaving Wisconsin could be difficult to convince given his “good pay, security and family considerations.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer made it clear that Kirk Cousins will be their quarterback moving forward.

“Kirk’s our guy,” Zimmer said, via NFL.com. “You know, he had a terrific year this year. We were fourth in the league on offense. We have to get better on defense — we had a lot of injuries and young guys — that’s my job to get it fixed.”