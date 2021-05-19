NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Lions OL coach Hank Fraley said he’s addressed trade rumors with OT Tyrell Crosby. He noted they plan to play the five best linemen and Crosby can still be a great piece of the puzzle for them.
- Asked whether he considers OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai a long-term piece, Fraley responded: “Why wouldn’t you? The guy can do a lot of things that a lot of people in this league can’t.” (Rogers)
Packers
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry raises the possibility of the Packers franchising and trading WR Davante Adams in 2022.
- He explains Green Bay is in a precarious cap position in 2022 and staring at a potential $40 million hole. Adams doesn’t sound inclined to give them a discount and the top of the receiver market is $27 million a year. The franchise tag would be $20 million for Adams.
- If Green Bay plans to move on from Aaron Rodgers by 2022, Corry says it makes more sense to trade Adams and start to rebuild given the Packers’ window probably closes without Rodgers.
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman thinks Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have been drawn to Joe Barry as the defensive coordinator because of how hard the Rams’ defense was to gameplan for last season.
- While it’s still early, Schneidman doesn’t see QB Blake Bortles starting over Jordan Love if the Packers don’t have Rodgers in 2021. However, he points out Bortles does have a lot of starting experience. He is also familiar with OC Nathaniel Hackett.
- Schneidman mentions it’s a make-or-break training camp for a few former Packers high draft picks, including CB Josh Jackson, LB Oren Burks and TE Jace Sternberger.
Vikings
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Vikings are promoting Kaitlin Zarecki to replace Kelly Kleine, who went to the Broncos, as manager of player development/special assistant to the GM.
- Minnesota is also promoting Taylor Young to manager of football administration and hiring Caroline DeFelice a player personnel assistant.
