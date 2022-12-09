NFC Notes: Lions, Rams, Vikings

Lions

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams called his first NFL game “pretty emotional” and is looking to build off of early success: “As bad as I wanted to do more, I feel like it wasn’t about that. It was more of getting my feet under me and making sure everything was good.” (Eric Woodyard)

Lions OC Ben Johnson is hopeful that rookie WR Jameson Williams will be ready for a larger role going forward but is unsure how many snaps he’ll receive in the coming weeks: “Yeah, I hope so. I don’t know what that means necessarily for the rep count, but it’s encouraging to hook up on some routes (in practice).” (Kyle Meinke)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay had high praise for Baker Mayfield following their come-from-behind victory over the Raiders on Thursday after being signed just two days prior.

“You can’t say enough about Baker Mayfield and the leadership, the resilience, the competitiveness,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “And what a quick study — I mean, he just got here five minutes ago. He figured out a way to be able to do some special things tonight.”

McVay added that Mayfield exceeded their expectations in Thursday’s game.

“I felt good about his ability to come in and do some of the things we were asking because I’ve seen him do it previously. But you never know,” McVay said. “I’ve always been a fan of the things he was capable of. But to say, that I expected this? I mean, certainly exceeded our expectations. But it was a lot of fun watching him go to work tonight.”

McVay thinks that they’ll be able to utilize Mayfield even more effectively with more time for him to prepare.

“[I]t’s just more time to be able to give him the totality of some of the different things that we can utilize with his skillset and the 10 players playing around him. So, it’ll be fun,” McVay said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a little bit more things that we can present to what we know is an excellent Green Bay team. I don’t care what their record is, know them too well — their personnel, their coaches. It’s going to be a great challenge going to Lambeau on Monday night.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said OT Christian Darrisaw has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and is considered questionable for Sunday’s game. (Ben Goessling)

O'Connell said CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle) has a "pretty good chance" to be activated from injured reserve in time for Week 14. (Andrew Krammer)

(ankle) has a “pretty good chance” to be activated from injured reserve in time for Week 14. (Andrew Krammer) The Vikings have officially ruled out DE Jonathan Bullard (biceps) from Week 14.