NFC Notes: Mac Jones, Malik Nabers, 49ers, Giants, Vikings

49ers

49ers QB Mac Jones talked about how he was meant to be with with HC Kyle Shanahan.

“Trust me, I didn’t have a crazy amount of options, to be honest. I played in Jacksonville, and there was good tape, but it wasn’t consistent,” Jones admitted, via Niners Wire. “We talked about, people didn’t really know, but Kyle was like, ‘He knows football.’ He was like, ‘This kid got screwed or whatever you want to call it, and it just didn’t work out. And I can get this kid back on track.’ I feel like he really saw that. And honestly, we did, and now I’m going to keep doing that. But I really appreciate it because Kyle, it’s always been me and Kyle. I feel like that was supposed to happen.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh was asked again about a timetable regarding the return of RB Cam Skattebo and WR Malik Nabers from their respective injuries.

“They’re doing well,” Harbaugh said. “They’re both rehabbing every day, working super hard. I would say they’re on schedule. People hear that, and they’re like, ‘Well, what does that mean?’ It’s like, well, ‘I don’t really know because nobody knows. They’re doing well, and they’re getting better every day. I feel like Skatt will be ready early on in camp, really quick. And then Malik will be working his way into practice as camp gets started one way or another. To what degree, we will find out. There’s a lot of optimism about both those two guys right now.”

Vikings

Minnesota used four top-100 draft picks on defensive players after losing Jonathan Greenard, Jonathan Allen, and Javon Hargrave, among others. Vikings DC Brian Flores was clear that their defensive scheme will be tough to learn and demanding mentally for young players, but believes it will provide growth opportunities once they get over the hump.

“I talk to our guys about it all the time,” Flores said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “This is a unique system. It’s a demanding system. We’ve got high standards, high expectations. For some people it’s a lot. There’s stress and anxiety, but what I want our guys to know is it’s definitely an opportunity for growth. There’s a lot of calls. There’s a lot of techniques. A lot of fundamentals.”

Vikings S Josh Metellus described what advice he’s been giving to the young players who might step into significant roles from day one. Although Flores’ message can be delivered with some pressure, Metellus advises the young guys to focus on doing their job to the best of their abilities.

“Some of the points that I try to give to the young guys is to listen to what [Flores] says and not how he says it,” Metellus said. “You can start to feel his emotions and not hear what he’s telling you. He’s just telling you to do your job. Do what he’s asking you to do. Young guys can feel pressure from coaches, especially coaches like Flo, who have that stature, who have that résumé. They can feel a little bit of fear and a little bit of pressure.”

“I just try to tell them, ‘Ease your mind. You know how to play football. He just wants you to do the job right. Be your best self.’ He wants everybody in the room to reach their highest potential. It’s kind of just relaying that message especially [because] whatever he is now [in the spring], I can only imagine what they’re going to think as we get closer to the season. It’s all about managing the workplace.”