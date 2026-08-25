NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Joe Milton, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said DT Tim Settle will return to practice from a calf injury on Monday and will play in the preseason finale. (Ben Standig)

said DT will return to practice from a calf injury on Monday and will play in the preseason finale. (Ben Standig) Quinn said RB Rachaad White (hamstring) will do individual drills on Monday, while all other injured players remain out with the hope of practicing next week. (Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer noted that the competition for the backup quarterback spot between Sam Howell and Joe Milton is not over yet.

“This is long from over,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re going back to Frisco, thankfully, get a chance to be home and put some more training camp days in. You’ve got to give Joe his credit, he’s played really well the past two games, but we have a lot of confidence in Sam as well.”

Schottenheimer feels Milton is learning to play at a high level by making blitz adjustments, taking check-downs, etc: “I first remember hearing about Joe Milton when he was at the University of Michigan, and everyone applauded him for how hard and far he can throw the ball. Cool. That’s awesome. You know go be in a carnival somewhere. Like, that’s not what playing NFL quarterback is. Oh yeah, I can throw the ball 85 yards. You’re throwing through small windows. You are throwing over people. You’re changing arm slots. So like to me, arm strength is cool but go to the fair and win a teddy bear.” (Slater)

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh doesn’t want to make any declarations about WR Malik Nabers playing in Week 1 but thinks it’s “reasonable to assume that.” (Dan Duggan)

doesn’t want to make any declarations about WR playing in Week 1 but thinks it’s “reasonable to assume that.” (Dan Duggan) Harbaugh said it will be up to how Nabers gets through the upcoming practices, and feels Nabers is moving the best he has all summer. (Duggan)