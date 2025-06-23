NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

“We were talking about how my offseason’s been, the training I’ve been putting in, he told me I looked pretty good so I got excited about that,” Parsons said of the conversation, via the team’s website. “[Jones] asked me about the trip I just went on, it was a pretty good conversation. And then obviously, just stepping up and being a leader, how much he appreciates that I’m here, that means a lot to me.”

Parsons hopes to have a contract extension in place by the time he reports for training camp next month.

“I’m pretty hopeful,” Parsons said. “I’m still hanging tight, I understand it’s up to [Jerry Jones] and he gives the green light on everything, so hopefully something’s done by next month.”

It doesn’t seem as if Parsons will hold out if he doesn’t get his extension by training camp.

“He gives the green light, he’s the owner, he’s pretty much what it takes to get anything done anywhere around here, so it’s up to him,” Parsons said. “But like I said I’m going to still keep playing football. I’m going to keep showing up and preparing like any other year.”

Parsons believes that it’s important for him to be in the facility as much as possible to learn DC Matt Eberflus‘ new scheme.

“I think it’s important, just building the knowledge of the defense to understanding what Flus and them are trying to do,” Parsons said. “Very dynamic scheme and I’m pretty excited about it, just going through a couple installs and a couple of plays with the guys.”

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson knew he wanted to be a part of the team after watching tape of WR Malik Nabers.

“I just turned on the film and watched this guy Malik Nabers,” Wilson said on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast. “This dude is a superstar. I saw him watching the film before I tried to make a decision and trying to get a clear understanding of who the players are, this and that. Obviously, you see the highlights and everything else. But when you watch every single catch and every single rep and every play, you get to see the kind of player he is. He’s dynamic. He touches that football, he’s gone.”