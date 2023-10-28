NFC Rumors: Matt Eberflus, Danielle Hunter, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

After a start to the season where the Bears looked on track to earn the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight season, Chicago has somewhat quietly righted the ship. They are 2-2 in their past four games, punctuating that with an emphatic blowout win over the Raiders on Sunday and backing up HC Matt Eberflus‘ confidence in the squad in a team meeting the week before.

“I said, ‘Guys, we’re a team on the rise,’” Eberflus said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “They kind of looked at me funny. I was like, ‘No, we are a team on the rise. Look at the scoring. Look at the scoring offense. Twenty-seven points a game. Look at the scoring defense in the last three weeks.’ Obviously we had to take off some of the defensive touchdowns they scored against us with takeaways, but we were like 15 points a game on defense. I said, ‘Look at the run offense and look at the run defense.’ We’re doing a lot of good things.”

Albert Breer says the Bears have sent “mixed signals” regarding their intentions leading up to the trade deadline.

Breer adds that CB Jaylon Johnson and WR Darnell Mooney are the two players who would interest other teams.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) has no injury designation for Week 8 but he still isn’t completely healthy: “We’re still gonna be smart with him. I don’t think he’s 100% by any stretch,” per Matt Schneidman.

said RB (hamstring) has no injury designation for Week 8 but he still isn’t completely healthy: “We’re still gonna be smart with him. I don’t think he’s 100% by any stretch,” per Matt Schneidman. LaFleur said rookie TE Luke Musgrave is showing maturity beyond his years after returning from an ankle injury: “He’s super mature for a rookie, and he’s one tough sucker, now. I don’t think too many guys would be able to come back that quickly from what happened to him. It just shows his toughness, his grit,” via Ryan Wood.

is showing maturity beyond his years after returning from an ankle injury: “He’s super mature for a rookie, and he’s one tough sucker, now. I don’t think too many guys would be able to come back that quickly from what happened to him. It just shows his toughness, his grit,” via Ryan Wood. Packers CB Jaire Alexander (back) said playing through his injury was painful, but was eager to play his former teammate, Raiders WR Davante Adam s in week 7: “Playing (every snap) in that Raiders game, that shit hurt. But you know, I was going against Tae. It didn’t matter. We was expected to win that game last week, so they need me out there.” (Schneidman)

(back) said playing through his injury was painful, but was eager to play his former teammate, Raiders WR s in week 7: “Playing (every snap) in that Raiders game, that shit hurt. But you know, I was going against Tae. It didn’t matter. We was expected to win that game last week, so they need me out there.” (Schneidman) Alexander said he originally suffered his injury colliding with practice squad QB Alex McGough, who was playing scout-team tight end in practice. In the end, Alexander expects to play in Week 8: “I have a good shot.” (Schneidman)

Vikings

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the Vikings were believed to be on the verge of trading OLB Danielle Hunter to the Jaguars earlier this offseason and had multiple teams interested before things fell apart and they elected to keep Hunter.

to the Jaguars earlier this offseason and had multiple teams interested before things fell apart and they elected to keep Hunter. Albert Breer of SI.com writes that there won’t be a fire sale in Minnesota leading up to the deadline, despite several players being mentioned in trade rumors the last few weeks.

Hunter has been the most popular, but Breer explains that it’s possible the price has gone up for him after his productive start to the season. Breer could have seen the Vikings moving Hunter for a third-round pick, but now thinks the cost could be even higher.

Breer believes veteran LB Jordan Hicks could be a good addition for a team in need of a linebacker.

could be a good addition for a team in need of a linebacker. Breer would be “stunned” if the Vikings traded away QB Kirk Cousins and he can’t see them moving S Harrison Smith unless it’s something he really wanted.