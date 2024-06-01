NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, Malik Nabers, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears
- Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks rookie QB Caleb Williams is well-suited for HBO’s Hard Knocks given how comfortable he is as a player: “He’s comfortable in his own skin, he knows who he is…he’ll be good.” (Courtney Cronin)
- Eberflus expects DE Montez Sweat to attend their offseason training program next week: “Of course he’ll be here next week and we’re excited about that.” (Kevin Fishbain)
- Eberflus thinks Williams did well in 7-on-7 drills, noting that he improved his timing and footwork: “I thought 7-on-7 for Caleb was really good.” (Fishbain)
- The Bears moved Ryan Cavanauh to SE Scout, promoted Ryan Weese to Midwest Area Scout, and added Nick Papagno as the new Combine Scout, per Neil Stratton.
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell had high praise for DL coach Terrell Williams: “I think he’s the best D-line coach in the league. And if he’s not you can argue what place he is.” (Tim Twentyman)
- Campbell talked about OC Ben Johnson’s decision to return to the team: “I think he feels like it’s a good opportunity here and he wants to make the most of it. It’s a good vibe right now.” (Colton Pouncy)
- Johnson discussed his reasoning for not taking a head coaching opportunity: “I wanted the sunshine a bit longer.” (Kyle Meinke)
- He continued: “I’m not willing to go down the other path yet unless I feel really good about how it’s gonna unfold.” (Pouncy)
- Detroit QB Hendon Hooker noted his goals for minicamp include gaining confidence and mastering the offense. (Eric Woodyard)
Vikings
- According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Vikings were rumored to have interest in trading up with the Chargers to select Giants first-round WR Malik Nabers.
- Florio adds the plan would have likely been to trade WR Justin Jefferson after drafting Nabers to avoid giving him a massive extension.
- Per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Minnesota OL Blake Brandel could be in line to compete for the starting LG spot after signing a three-year deal instead of just matching a potential offer sheet.
