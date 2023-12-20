NFC Notes: Matt LaFleur, Kevin O’Connell, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions hosted three defensive players for workouts including DE Mathieu Betts, DB Thomas Graham, and DB Jace Whitaker.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked about the possibility of the team firing DC Joe Barry, saying that it would happen today if it were the right decision.

“If I thought that was the best solution today, then we’d make that decision,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “But when you’re having basic communication problems and you’re supposed to be in a certain coverage or a certain rotation and we’re not getting that communication, that’s what’s so disappointing to me is the fact that it was poor communication. And it always starts with us. It starts with myself, and it goes to all our assistant coaches. So obviously the coaching wasn’t up to the standard and our performance on the field definitely showed that as well.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell acknowledged that RB Alexander Mattison would be returning before adding that RB Ty Chandler “is absolutely a guy that is going to see a featured role in our offense.” (Kevin Seifert)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings hosted defensive backs Evan Holm and Reggie Stubblefield for workouts.