NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Charvarius Ward, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

When appearing on the Up & Adams Show, 49ers CB Charvarius Ward believes their Super Bowl loss makes their team “a little hungrier” going into 2024.

“It [will] make you a little hungrier,” Ward said. “Obviously you’ve got to change something because you didn’t win the Super Bowl. You can’t go in there and be the exact same team and do the exact same stuff and expect to win the Super Bowl the next year. So I think the losses, they make you stronger, they make you go harder, they challenge you to be better at something. Maybe we don’t know what we got to be better at yet, but obviously got to go in there and work, and figure it out to dethrone the champions.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team is going to keep contract discussions with QB Matthew Stafford in-house and won’t leak any information.

“Out of respect for the situation, we’ll just keep it in house,” McVay said, via PFT. “What I am appreciative of is that he’s here leading the way and it’s been a good couple days for him. “He’s here and we appreciate that, and he knows that. I’ve had good conversations with him about football and anything other than that, really just going to keep it in house.”

Reporters tried to re-word the question to get more out of McVay but he stood firm on his position.

“In house,” McVay said. “I respect the questions, I really do. But, you know, out of respect for just the totality of the situation and really, there’s just a lot of things that we want to be able to just keep in house. And if there is any information on that front, you guys will certainly know and maybe you’ll break it on your Twitter.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Rayshawn Jenkins revealed the 49ers matched Seattle’s offer in free agency, but he mentioned taxes as a big factor in his decision. (Aaron Levine)