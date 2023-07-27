NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said QB Kyler Murray has been progressing well this offseason and is overall encouraged with where his signal-caller is at.

“He’s going good,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “He started on PUP and he’s progressing. I love the plan we have moving forward. He did an excellent job this summer. It’s an injury that kind of goes (up and down). He has really good days, he has bad days too, just like anybody else who has had this.”

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz added that he’s hopeful that he can return for the season opener, but declined to put a specific date on the return.

“The goal is to be activated (to practice) in the next couple of weeks,” Ertz said. “I don’t think it’s unrealistic to be ready for Week 1, but at the same time there is a lot of work to be done.”

Rams

A recent report mentioned that the Rams had approached QB Matthew Stafford about reworking his contract. However, Rams COO Kevin Demoff pushed back against the report saying they had not done so this offseason.

Stafford contradicted Demoff’s statement on Wednesday, confirming that the team did, in fact, approach him on restructuring his contract.

“I’m always in contact with them again on everything in those regards,” Stafford said when asked whether the Rams reached out to him or his agent about the possibility, via The Athletic. “They did and I’ll keep all that kind of stuff, those kinds of conversations in house. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Meanwhile, Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed that teams reached out to the Rams about potential trades for Stafford.

“I know I can certainly speak for all of us and say we are excited as hell about Matthew Stafford,” said McVay, “it’s been great to see him feeling good. I’m certainly really glad he’s our quarterback.”

When asked about the trade interest, Stafford says he’s too busy to be focused on that kind of thing.

“I don’t react to it all, to be honest with you,” Stafford said. “I’m too busy chasing around four kids. I hear that stuff, I have contact with them all the time. I’m not sitting in all of those calls, but I get most of the details.

“I see it as flattering, I guess, that other teams would want to reach out and have me come play for them. I just know that I’m really happy where I am, playing for this team, playing for this coach and these fans.”

Seahawks

Adam Schefter reports that Seahawks’ first-round CB Devon Witherspoon is not expected on the field for the start of training camp as he has been unable to reach a contract agreement with the team.

is not expected on the field for the start of training camp as he has been unable to reach a contract agreement with the team. Seahawks worked out LB Ben Burr-Kirven. (Aaron Wilson)