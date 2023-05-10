NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Brian Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. thinks OC Eric Bieniemy being a former running back will help him as a player.

“Him being a former running back easily helps him relate to the things he needs me to do,” Robinson said, via CommandersWire. “It’s easier for me to listen to him based off playing the same position. So it’s easier for me to take advice and easier for him to give me advice because we kind of have experience in the same position, so I think that’s a little bit more advantage for the running backs on the team now since our OC is a former running back.”

Robinson thinks Bieniemy can find more ways to get running backs involved.

“Maybe he can scheme and find ways to give the running backs more opportunity based off of what he see as a former running back,” Robinson said.

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said he is bulking up this offseason in order to better handle the physical toll of playing full-time at defensive end.

“I’m trying to bulk up and just focus on me and my development, carrying that load,” said Parsons, via Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram.

Parsons thinks focusing on the defensive end role will help his production next season.

“It just allows me to study. Instead of studying everything I can just study that one guy I just need to beat on Sunday, studying how to win faster,” Parsons said. “Before I was focused on a lot, focused on running backs and focused on receivers and focused on of concepts. Now I can just focus on running [to the quarterback] and stopping the run. I’m ready to show what I can do.”

Eagles

Per the Athletic’s Zach Berman, Eagles third-round OL Tyler Steen started at left tackle for Alabama last season but was projected to move inside to guard by a lot of NFL evaluators due to his shorter arms. He worked at that position at the Senior Bowl: “I feel like I could play across the offensive line, so getting the opportunity to play guard at the Senior Bowl was pretty good. I took the same approach as playing tackle, and it felt pretty comfortable there.”

Berman notes the Eagles plan to start Steen out at guard but they value flexibility in their linemen, so his experience at tackle is a plus.

Eagles third-round S Sydney Brown received the “red star” designation on the team’s draft board which GM Howie Roseman explained is a tag they give to a handful of prospects who exemplify “great character, captain, testing numbers, intelligence, plays the way it should be played, practices the way it should be played.”

Brown has a strong chance to be a Week 1 starter at safety, per Berman.

Eagles seventh-round DT Moro Ojomo played five years in college but is only 21, as he enrolled at Texas when he was 16 years old: “So I started kindergarten when I was 3. I moved from Nigeria, I was in a British school. … I just kind of stayed through when I went to America, stayed the same age, stayed the same grade.”