NFC Notes: Michael Gallup, Jalen Hurts, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

When Commanders HC Ron Rivera was in Carolina, his coaching career reached an inflection point after two straight losing seasons and a 1-3 start to his third year in 2013. Rivera embraced a more aggressive approach on fourth downs that sparked the Panthers to an eight-game winning streak and earned him the moniker “Riverboat Ron.” He never embraced the nickname — telling local reporters he preferred “Analytical Ron” — but the mentality remained.

Now at another potential career crossroads, Rivera has gambled what could be his final season in Washington on untested 2022 fifth-round QB Sam Howell.

“This is a calculated risk. This has been thought out,” Rivera said via ESPN’s John Keim. “It’s something I felt needed to be done. I wanted a change because I wanted to see us do something different.”

In addition to going with Howell, Rivera shook up his offensive coaching staff in a major way by bringing in OC Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City. Bieniemy has been a part of the NFL’s best offense over the past few years but has been spurned for a head coaching job in part because he wasn’t the primary play-caller. He has a lot riding on the 2023 season, too.

“Changing the offense was the best opportunity to grow,” Rivera said. “I wanted to make sure the ball was being dispersed in a different fashion, quicker, to get these guys in space. I didn’t want to just see play-action throw-the-ball vertical stuff. We have guys that need to get the ball in space.”

Rivera currently has the highest odds of any NFL coach to be fired after this season. The Commanders have had three straight losing seasons and a new owner is taking over ready to put his stamp on the organization. The bar for Rivera to keep his job is likely high.

“I don’t worry about that,” Rivera said. “If we go 8-8-1 this year and he fires me and next year they win the division and 40 of the 53 players we drafted and it’s the same quarterback, I’m vindicated. Send me my Super Bowl ring. That’s the way I look at it. I want us to be right and to see this community have that excitement again.”

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is happy to be healthy heading into this season and believes he can make an impact on Dallas’ offense now that he is back to one hundred percent.

“I feel so good,” Gallup said, per Pro Football Network. “I just smile all the time. I keep telling folks that I just smile when I walk in here because I know it’s go-time soon. I feel like that’s something I bring to the table. Whether it’s talking to somebody on the sideline telling about this route or them helping me, you know, vice versa. So I just want everybody to be at best, and I want to be a part of it.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked about being catapulted into superstardom as the starter in Philadelphia, stressing the importance of taking time to appreciate the fans, especially young children who look up to him as a role model.

“There’s beauty in anything you experience in life,” Hurts said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “But you’ve got to decide what that is and what that means for you. And I know I’ve experienced a number of different agonies and pains, but until now I didn’t realize that pain was my strength. Heavy is the head.”

“It’s easy for me because the main thing is the main thing, and that’ll never change,” Hurts added. “I don’t do the social media stuff, but I know you guys see the things that are out there. … When I’m here, it’s for football. This is what I do. This is why I’m here. Regardless of what’s going on, or whatever it is, when I’m by myself, when I have time to think, when I have time to decompress and do whatever, I think about winning. It’s the only thing that matters.”

Hurts recalled a time when former Texans WR Andre Johnson approached him, gave him his shoes, and signed his jersey. He remembers it fondly and is focused on paying it forward now that he is a pro athlete and is able to give back to the next generation.

“It takes great perspective to understand that I was once the kid that Andre Johnson gave a pair of cleats to, signed my jersey,” Hurts recalled. “You want to be respectful and show gratitude to the people that come and support because they don’t have to do that. But also … be reasonable with your time because you are at work, and you’re preparing and getting ready and intense in that. But you never want to forget that this game isn’t what it is without support from them. And so you have to acknowledge that and that’s something that I always try and do. It is pure to see the kids — kids — in their support. I also want to give them something to believe in. I think attitude reflects leadership. And I’m aware of the role that I play in that. It happens naturally. Everywhere I’ve played for and started for, I see no difference here. In the end, it’s all about what you do on the field and how you carry yourself. That’s what you want. It’s not a self-gratifying feeling. It’s what you need to win. And so if I am the person that sets the temperature and sets the pace with that, then that’s what needs to be done for us to be what we need to be. I’ve never really reported to the opinions of others, the expectations of others, or the standards of others. So I won’t start now.”