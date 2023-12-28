NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry says it will likely be too prohibitive for the Buccaneers to use the franchise tag on WR Mike Evans this offseason because it would come out to $28.44 million, or 120 percent of his 2023 salary.

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. is also a strong candidate for the tag, per Corry. The tag number for safeties is projected by Corry to be $16.258 million.

Dan Graziano notes that the franchise tag will be an option for the Buccaneers regarding Baker Mayfield . Mayfield signed a one-year contract with the Bucs that has void years included which will automatically void if he’s on the roster 23 days before the start of the 2024 league year. This will give the Bucs a window of time to sign Mayfield or franchise him if need be.

This will give the Bucs a window of time to sign Mayfield or franchise him if need be. The Buccaneers will also need to decide on WR Mike Evans who also has a contract that will void this offseason. Tampa Bay is already on the hook for $12.198 million in 2024 whether they keep him or not.

Jeremy Fowler mentions that Buccaneers OC Dave Canales could be a name to watch for head-coaching jobs in the coming weeks. Fowler points out that "Canales spent 13 seasons with Pete Carroll and has some Carroll-like qualities when it comes to optimism and energy."

Falcons

Albert Breer of SI.com thinks Falcons HC Arthur Smith is safe for the 2024 season.

Breer can see much of Smith's staff staying in place with a mandate that they find their long-term solution at quarterback.

Panthers

Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor said first-round QB Bryce Young has all the intangibles of a veteran quarterback and he continues to see the development in his young signal-caller.

“His work ethic is outstanding, and that hasn’t changed,” Tabor said, via Panthers Wire. “I see it all the time. In fact, he was in the weight room super early this morning gettin’ his lift in. The guy stays late and watches a lot of film. He has all the things you see older quarterbacks have. Now, you’re seein’ a guy take a fourth-quarter drive in the Atlanta game, and then to the next week to where it wasn’t going as well offensively at the very beginning in the first quarter — but then saying, ‘Let’s stop, now let’s start playin’ and get everybody goin.’ You’re seein’ a lot of those intangibles. I see it in practice when he commands the huddle. And he’s just gonna continue to get better and better as he goes through these experiences.”