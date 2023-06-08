NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said he wants both QBs Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to understand their offense and show an ability to read defenses.

“From an analyzing standpoint, again, it’s just the grasp of the offense, it’s the reading of the defense,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s not necessarily making the big play but the right play. And then it comes down to moxie. Then it comes down to intelligence ― in game intelligence and adjustments and fits and film work and you can see who the team galvanizes around and who’s ready to play the first game and you kind of make a decision from there.”

PFF’s Brad Spielberger highlights Buccaneers WR Mike Evans as a veteran extension candidate this offseason and projects a three-year, $63 million deal for him with $42 million of that guaranteed.

Panthers

Panthers QB Andy Dalton spoke at length about mentoring first-overall pick QB Bryce Young, even though he remains confident in his abilities.

“I definitely think that I’m still one of the 32 [best] guys out there,” Dalton told David Newton of ESPN.com. “But I know that’s not the position I’m in. My whole goal is to kind of be the example and … not necessarily set the standard but show how it’s supposed to be done. But for me, personally, I’m going in with the mindset of I want to show everybody the type of player that I am.”

“I don’t think saying I’m OK with [being the backup] is the right phrasing of it,’’ Dalton continued. “There’s a reality of it. Regardless of the role that I’m in, I had been in a lot of different roles since my nine years in Cincinnati. But I’ve played everywhere that I’ve been. And I know what I’m capable of doing. There’s just a moment where you’re, ‘OK, I know the position that I’m gonna have to step into. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that I view myself that way.”

Reich has been happy with Dalton’s contributions so far.

“He’s practicing at a super-high level,” Reich said of Dalton. “I don’t want to sell that short of how impressive he’s been on the field. But equally impressive is how he’s handled the role he’s in, knowing we drafted the No. 1 guy … how he’s helping him, but still competing with him, knowing what the plan is.”

“Bryce has learned from him, not just by listening to him in the meeting room but by watching him,” Reich added. “Anybody who talks to Bryce knows … he’s immediately intellectually your equal. But Andy has a lot of experience, and what I love about Andy is he’s not overdoing it. He has that perfect balance of just enough but not too much.”

Dalton had good things to say about what he’s seeing from Young so far.

“He is crazy talented, and he is doing everything the right way,” Dalton said of Young. “And it’s fun to be a part of that and to see that and to help him become the player that I know he can be as well. Wanting the competition, wanting to be the guy out there that helps your team win, that’s never going to leave. And as soon as that does, I’m gonna stop playing.”

Per the Athletic’s Joe Person, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said they had targeted this week, the last week of OTAs before mandatory minicamp next week, as the goal to move Young into the starting spot.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen said K Blake Grupe is playing well and he’s excited about him competing against Wil Lutz this offseason: “He’s kicking the ball well. I feel like we’ve got two really good kickers. I think there is going to be some great competition throughout training camp. And I’m excited to watch it play out,” via Rod Walker.

said K is playing well and he’s excited about him competing against this offseason: “He’s kicking the ball well. I feel like we’ve got two really good kickers. I think there is going to be some great competition throughout training camp. And I’m excited to watch it play out,” via Rod Walker. Saints ST coordinator Darren Rizzi said none of the special teams coaches around the NFL like the league’s new kickoff rule: “I don’t think there’s a special teams coach in the league – in fact, I know there’s not a special teams coach in the league right now that likes the rule,” via Mike Triplett.

said none of the special teams coaches around the NFL like the league’s new kickoff rule: “I don’t think there’s a special teams coach in the league – in fact, I know there’s not a special teams coach in the league right now that likes the rule,” via Mike Triplett. Rizzi mentioned the NFL rules committee suggested moving kickoffs back to the 20-yard line to create more space, but the largest issue remains tackling and blocking when leading with the helmet: “We’ve gotta do a better job as coaches teaching that – and we’ve gotta do a better job officiating it.” (Triplett)