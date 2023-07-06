NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Desmond Ridder, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans said his goal is to set the record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has his eyes set on former WR Jerry Rice‘s records.

“I think about it,” Evans said, via PFT. “It’s right there, so I’m going to definitely try to get that. I’m already one of one right now. I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record. Obviously nobody will pass his records — probably like ever total. But that 1,000-yard streak record would be cool to have.”

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London said QB Desmond Ridder exudes confidence and is always keeping a level-headed approach.

“Dude’s always confident,” London said, via The Athletic. “I never see that fall or rise too high. He keeps a level head.”

Falcons TE Jonnu Smith explained that Ridder already has command of the locker room and grasps the team’s attention.

“When he talks, you listen,” Smith said. “Having leadership qualities is the most important trait you should have as a quarterback. He has that. He’s been coming in here and working his butt off. I have nothing but great things to say about Desmond.”

Falcons OC Dave Ragone added that Ridder like every other on the team is expected to meet certain benchmarks in his progression and has felt that he’s reached them.

“You’re in your second year in the system so there are certain expectations,” Ragone explained. “There is a certain bar that we want all our players to be able to continue to push. For him — no different from what we ask the right tackle or left guard to do — come in and do your job.”

Ridder admitted the game has slowed down for him entering his second year and is focused on the small details of the game.

“Obviously having a full season under my belt, it has become a lot more comfortable,” Ridder said. “Now we’re just trying to work the intricate details of it, knowing exactly why everything is going on. The game has slowed down tremendously. Now it’s just about executing.”

Panthers

Panthers P Johnny Hekker credited HC Frank Reich for being a great coach and excelling in communication throughout the team.

“There’s no guessing going on,” Hekker said, via Panthers Wire. “You know the information that you’re getting is vetted, tested, coming from reliable sources. I mean, really generational coaching lines have started with some of the coaches on our staff, and there are some that are up-and-comers from other coaching trees that are on staff, too. Coach Reich has been an incredible leader thus far and just a real clear communicator of what he expects from us, what he wants from his coaching staff, how he wants us to collaborate and, really, approach this season of growth together. He realizes—just like any good team or organization or company—in order for you to become a success, everyone has to be communicating clearly, openly and honestly.”

Hekker added that expectations are up-front with Reich and he wants the best for his players.

“So I think that, really no matter what way you look at it, players aren’t guessing, ‘Does this coach really know what he’s talkin’ about and does he really have my best interests in mind?‘”