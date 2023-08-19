NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Grady Jarrett, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs GM Jason Licht wants to keep WR Mike Evans in Tampa Bay throughout the remainder of his career.

“I can’t see Mike playing anywhere else,” Licht said, via PFT. “I hope and think we can figure something out so he can retire a Buc. We want Mike to be here long term.”

Licht is expecting ample work for Evans in the passing game this year.

“I expect him to get a lot of targets,” Licht added. “His production could go up in terms of volume. I can tell these quarterbacks both really like Mike a lot.”

Licht added that he believes Evans helped make former Texas A&M and Browns QB Johnny Manziel the prolific quarterback he was in college.

“I remember watching Johnny Football thinking, is it Johnny or is it Mike Evans?” Licht said. “Who made who? And the more I watched, I knew it was Mike.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith thinks they’ve built a team with superior size, physicality, and depth ahead of 2023.

“We have to be one of the bigger teams in the league now,” Smith said, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. “We have physicality. We have depth. It allows us to do a lot of things and keep guys fresh because we can roll them in and out. That’s where our hope for this thing really comes into place.”

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell reflected on him and DT Grady Jarrett being the only starters from 2021 to still be on the roster.

“It’s been like the blink of an eye,” Terrell said. “I know it’s just business. But it’s crazy when you look at it.”

Regarding the Falcons planning to reduce Jarrett’s snaps by rotating him with veteran DT Calais Campbell and edge rusher Bud Dupree, Jarrett said it requires an adjustment but he’s going to “make it work.”

“I’ve never done it before — three (players) in, three out,” Jarrett said. “I may love it. It may not be my favorite thing. But at the end of the day, I’m going to make it work.”

Saints

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed recalled turning his attention to pursuing a career in football during high school despite being a highly-rated recruit in track after winning San Diego section titles in the 200 and 400.

“I used to run around the house with a helmet on and a Cardinals jersey because I was born in Arizona,” Rashid said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I’d stuff my jersey with socks, like pads. … That was when they kind of knew that I wanted to play football and that I was one day going to be a football player. I just kind of used track to help with that.”

Shaheed opted to join Weber State’s football program despite being recruited by USC’s track and field team, which is considered one of the top teams in the country. Shaheed’s father, Haneef, spoke about his son’s decision.

“If you weigh those two things, track at USC versus football at FCS, as a parent, you kind of look at your kid like, ‘What are you talking about? It’s not even a question. You’re going to USC to run track,’” Haneef said. “At the time, [USC] had a phenomenal team, and he just didn’t want to do it.”

Shaheed feels like a full offseason will be beneficial for him now that he’s learned multiple roles.

“Having a full offseason definitely gave me a chance to learn different positions and kind of key in on my job,” Rashid said. “Last season, I felt like all I had to do was learn one position and kind of go with that because they knew it might be a lot for a young guy like me coming in how I came in.”