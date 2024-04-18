NFC Notes: NFL Draft, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Michigan WR Roman Wilson took an official visit with the Lions. (Justin Melo)
- William & Mary DE Nate Lynn had an official visit with the Lions. (MLFootball)
Packers
- Northwestern WR Cam Johnson had an official visit with the Packers. (MLFootball)
- UTEP QB Gavin Hardison took an official visit with the Packers. (Tom Pelissero)
Vikings
Following the departure of QB Kirk Cousins, the Vikings are one of the teams in the market for a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave insight on if there’s a scenario where they don’t take a quarterback in round one.
“You have to be ready for everything; it’s a very deep class,” Adofo-Mensah said, via the team’s social media. “But I do think you have to be ready for every scenario. If there are elite players at premium positions on the board, I don’t think you’re supposed to reach or force or anything like that. It’s just not what I believe, all the while understanding that quarterback is the most important position in the sport. So, it’s calculating both those things at the same time.”
- Washington WR Jalen McMillan had a private workout with the Vikings. (Mike Garafolo)
- Alabama RB Jase McClellan had an official visit with the Vikings. (Aaron Wilson)
- Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat had an official visit with the Vikings. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Vikings signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to a one-year, $1.3775 million contract with $152,500 guaranteed including a $142,500 signing bonus. His contract qualifies for the VSB treatment. (Over The Cap)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!