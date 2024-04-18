NFC Notes: NFL Draft, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Michigan WR Roman Wilson took an official visit with the Lions. (Justin Melo)

took an official visit with the Lions. (Justin Melo) William & Mary DE Nate Lynn had an official visit with the Lions. (MLFootball)

Packers

Northwestern WR Cam Johnson had an official visit with the Packers. (MLFootball)

had an official visit with the Packers. (MLFootball) UTEP QB Gavin Hardison took an official visit with the Packers. (Tom Pelissero)

Vikings

Following the departure of QB Kirk Cousins, the Vikings are one of the teams in the market for a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave insight on if there’s a scenario where they don’t take a quarterback in round one.

“You have to be ready for everything; it’s a very deep class,” Adofo-Mensah said, via the team’s social media. “But I do think you have to be ready for every scenario. If there are elite players at premium positions on the board, I don’t think you’re supposed to reach or force or anything like that. It’s just not what I believe, all the while understanding that quarterback is the most important position in the sport. So, it’s calculating both those things at the same time.”