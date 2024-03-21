NFC Notes: NFL Draft, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke about some of the roster moves that have been made in order to help get the team to the next level after one of the best seasons the franchise has ever seen in 2023.

“Every move that we make, it’s to win in December,” Holmes said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It’s not to win March, April and May, which it’s easy to do. You can — if that’s your aim — you can win headlines, you can win March, April and May. But know everything is intentional and it may look strange, it may look like, ‘Well, why’d they do this? Why’d …’ — trust me. It is to win in December. And so that’s why we’ve made the moves that we have made. And look, the reality is this: Everyone can’t play here. Everyone can’t play for the Detroit Lions. That’s just a standard that has been set.”

The team traded the Buccaneers for veteran CB Carlton Davis, who talked about the abilities he will be bringing to the team’s defense.

“You about to get a lockdown corner,” Davis noted. “You’re about to be able to have one side just like unavailable. That’s what I do. I’m here take out the No. 1 receiver on any team. I’m here to deny the ball. I’m here to take the ball away and you guys had some good DBs last year. Obviously, I play defense so I’m more focused on the offense, but you guys played good on defense for sure. Looking forward to getting to know these guys, meshing with these guys, and I’m hoping I can lead them to a Super Bowl.”

Another addition to Detroit is former Bengals DT D.J. Reader, who has emerged as a star in his own right and was highly sought after this offseason. Reader is excited to join a defense with DT Alim McNeill and DE Aidan Hutchinson.

“I think they’re ahead of where I was when I got there (to Cincinnati),” Reader said. “I was telling them upstairs that these guys got that same taste in their mouth that I got. I got to the Super Bowl and lost. These guys got to the NFC Championship and lost. So, everybody in this building has that same goal to go get that taste out their mouth.”

Packers

Vikings