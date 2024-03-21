NFC Notes: NFL Draft, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke about some of the roster moves that have been made in order to help get the team to the next level after one of the best seasons the franchise has ever seen in 2023.
“Every move that we make, it’s to win in December,” Holmes said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It’s not to win March, April and May, which it’s easy to do. You can — if that’s your aim — you can win headlines, you can win March, April and May. But know everything is intentional and it may look strange, it may look like, ‘Well, why’d they do this? Why’d …’ — trust me. It is to win in December. And so that’s why we’ve made the moves that we have made. And look, the reality is this: Everyone can’t play here. Everyone can’t play for the Detroit Lions. That’s just a standard that has been set.”
The team traded the Buccaneers for veteran CB Carlton Davis, who talked about the abilities he will be bringing to the team’s defense.
“You about to get a lockdown corner,” Davis noted. “You’re about to be able to have one side just like unavailable. That’s what I do. I’m here take out the No. 1 receiver on any team. I’m here to deny the ball. I’m here to take the ball away and you guys had some good DBs last year. Obviously, I play defense so I’m more focused on the offense, but you guys played good on defense for sure. Looking forward to getting to know these guys, meshing with these guys, and I’m hoping I can lead them to a Super Bowl.”
Another addition to Detroit is former Bengals DT D.J. Reader, who has emerged as a star in his own right and was highly sought after this offseason. Reader is excited to join a defense with DT Alim McNeill and DE Aidan Hutchinson.
“I think they’re ahead of where I was when I got there (to Cincinnati),” Reader said. “I was telling them upstairs that these guys got that same taste in their mouth that I got. I got to the Super Bowl and lost. These guys got to the NFC Championship and lost. So, everybody in this building has that same goal to go get that taste out their mouth.”
Packers
- Texas WR Xavier Worthy had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Packers had a formal Combine interview with Minnesota S Tyler Nubin. (Easton Butler)
- Green Bay also had formals with Tulane QB Michael Pratt, Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen, Texas RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas WR Adonai Mitchell, Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga, Duke OL Graham Barton, BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia, Clemson CB Nate Wiggins, Georgia S Javon Bullard, Florida State DE Jared Verse and Penn State DE Chop Robinson.
- Utah S Sione Vaki had a former Combine interview with the Packers. He also played some running back in college and did drills on offense during the Combine. (Tom Downey)
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Tom Downey)
- The Packers had a formal Combine interview with Kentucky LB Trevin Wallace. (Tom Downey)
- The Packers will host Michigan G Zak Zinter for an official visit. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper will take a top-30 visit with the Packers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Zac Jackson reports the Packers are scheduled to host Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. for a pre-draft visit.
Vikings
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Bears, Commanders and Patriots have shown “zero appetite” in trading down from the top three picks so far in the process.
- If the Vikings are planning a trade up for a quarterback, Breer adds it’s quite possible they’re targeting Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.
- Breer noted in a different article that in negotiations at the 2024 Combine, the Vikings did increase their offer to QB Kirk Cousins and included some guarantees in the second year of the deal, but not enough to structurally ensure he would be their starter even if they drafted a rookie.
- Zac Jackson reports the Vikings are scheduled to host Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. for a pre-draft visit.
- Penn State OLB Adisa Isaac met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland met with the Vikings at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas DT Byron Murphy II met with the Vikings before his pro day, as did LB Jaylan Ford. (Tony Pauline)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!