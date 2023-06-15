NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DC Steve Wilks wants their defense and DE Nick Bosa to continue building their legacy toward becoming Hall of Famers.

“And all those guys that I just mentioned, along with Bosa, is about really trying to create a legacy,” Wilks said, via 49ersWebZone. “And that was probably one of the things that I did talk about, beyond just him as a person. It’s just What are we building towards now? Each step is towards Canton, and I think that’s his mindset as well. But you got to stay in the moment each and every day, be where your feet are, and check it as it comes. But ultimately, that’s his goal.”

Bosa feels he can still make improvements in multiple areas and is focused on learning how to take care of his body.

“Overall, there’s improvements to be made at each facet of my game,” Bosa said. “But mostly the offseason is just preparing myself for a long year and making sure that my body’s going to be able to take on a load of 21 games. So, just taking days off. I’d say I have been taking a little more time, not forcing myself to push through things. I’m learning my body every year, making small tweaks, but I’m improving speed, strength. My body comp is probably similar. But yeah, just taking those days when I need them and not forcing myself to push through when it’s May or April—those months when I push through something and it’s kind of pointless at that point.”

Wilks had high praise for Bosa’s “focus and determination” going into 2023.

“He has that focus and determination,” Wilks said. “I just love coaching guys like that. It’s not about my status. It’s definitely not about the money. He’s committed to trying to be one of the best.”

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner notes the 49ers and Bosa are expected to reach an agreement on a deal that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player, topping the $31.6 million a year Rams DT Aaron Donald makes. Based on past history with 49ers extensions, that should come together sometime near the start of training camp.

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown wants to prove that he can be the No. 1 receiver in Arizona now that the team has released WR DeAndre Hopkins.

“I want to prove that I can be the guy,” Brown said, via Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. “I want to prove that as an offense, as a team that we can be that team that we know we can be. I feel like everybody feels that way from coaches to all the players. The guys we got around me, the guys we got all around, for me, it’s just about being that one of 11. If I can execute my job when my number is called, being the guy, being not the guy, as long as I do my job.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was asked about QB Jared Goff finding success with the Lions last season after the team traded the former No. 1 overall pick to the team.

“I think Jared’s played at a really high level,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ll tell you what though, when you watch what he did last year, he played great. And I think because he’s so conscientious, repetition is the mother of learning. The more you play, the more you learn. You can really see he’s able to get through progressions quickly. They were asking a lot of him. He got a lot of different guys involved, took great care of the football, and so I think he’s only gotten better. He played really good football here for us, really grateful for those things. But I was really impressed with just the way that he led and the way that he ended up demonstrating a lot of the things that we want to embody, that mental toughness. I think he was like 29-7 in terms of touchdowns, interceptions, one of the better ratios, and threw for a bunch of yards and they were one of the top offenses. I was really happy to see how well he did. I think that’s probably a fair assessment because he’s only getting better.”