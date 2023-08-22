NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC Steve Wilks and veteran DL T.Y. McGill believe that DE Nick Bosa will be ready to roll once the reigning Defensive Player of the Year gets his contract extension done with San Francisco.

“I think you guys have been around here longer than I have, and I’ve seen it from afar. I think he’ll be fine when he gets here,” Wilks said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

“Bosa is top of the top, from how he trains to how he eats to how he goes about practice,” McGill added. “And I see why he’s defensive player of the year. I see why he makes the plays that he makes, because of how he works. And when you’re around guys like that, it’s just contagious for you to not only be at the top of your game but to make sure that you’re doing everything that you can when you leave this building or when you’re in this building, to be able to put your best foot forward.”

Cardinals

Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals hired former Dolphins’ chief revenue officer Jeremy Walls as its next chief operating officer.

Cardinals hosted LB Zach McCloud for a visit. (Howard Balzer)

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Tre Brown commented on his big preseason interception against the Cowboys: “I showed that I’m back.” (Gregg Bell)