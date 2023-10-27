NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, 49ers, Rams

Nick Bosa

49ers DE Nick Bosa admits his holdout for a new contract over the offseason has had a negative impact on his play so far this season. Bosa feels he’s working on things in games that he could’ve perfected during training camp.

“I think a little bit,” Bosa said, via David Lombardi of The Athletic. “I think I’m trying to work on stuff on the run this year that I wasn’t able to do in camp. So, those games that I mentioned, the two, I think I was thinking too much because I was trying to add something to my rush plan which is not what I want to be doing during season. I want to be locked in on what I do best and just doing it throughout the whole year. But there’s no excuse at this point for that.”

Bosa feels he’s made a positive impact in games despite not recording consistent sacks and is confident he’ll begin producing more often.

“I try not to equate them hand-in-hand, because like you said it’s not an exact correlation, at all,” Bosa said. “I think I played really good games this year that haven’t been sack games. And then I mentioned Cleveland I got one and that was one of my worst games. I think if you just stay the course, they’ll eventually come if you’re putting yourself in the right positions. I’m trying to continue to play up to my standard and I think those will come. It’s a really long year so hopefully in the biggest moments is when they come.”

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said DC Steve Wilks knows he made a mistake calling a zero-blitz on 3rd and 16 with 16 seconds left.

“Yeah he knows,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “He knows he messed up on that call. I have no problem with zero blitzes, especially when people need a lot of yards. If you need to get 20 yards to kick a field goal, I have no problem with a zero blitz. But I do when there’s 16 seconds left. That’s where he lost track. There was no necessary need for that just because of the time. I have no problem with that play call, but when it’s that time you can’t do that. That’s not an option.”

Rams

Rams DT Aaron Donald was asked whether the team should go back to trading away future picks to help them win now.

“That isn’t my call,” Donald said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s not my call to say. It is not my job to do that. Obviously, my job is just to go out there and play, perform. If they choose to do that and bring some guys in that can help, that’s great. But my main focus is just playing football and letting them handle that.”