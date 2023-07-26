NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Packers, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said QB Brock Purdy is cleared and ready to go. He will be on a pitch count to start camp, but they don’t anticipate any restrictions. (Nick Wagoner)

said QB is cleared and ready to go. He will be on a pitch count to start camp, but they don’t anticipate any restrictions. (Nick Wagoner) The initial plan is for Purdy to be two days on, one day off. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is aiming for Purdy to participate without breaks in two weeks. (Wagoner)

is aiming for Purdy to participate without breaks in two weeks. (Wagoner) The current expectation is for DE Nick Bosa to hold out of training camp until he has a new contract. Shanahan does not expect him to participate until he does. Lynch added that the team is aiming for the “sweet spot” on a new deal while calling it “a little more complex.” (Wagoner)

to hold out of training camp until he has a new contract. Shanahan does not expect him to participate until he does. Lynch added that the team is aiming for the “sweet spot” on a new deal while calling it “a little more complex.” (Wagoner) Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers worked out linebackers Frank Ginda, Kyahva Tezino, and Tae Crowder.

Packers

During a press conference, Packers team president Mark Murphy told reporters that he still has confidence in GM Brian Gutekunst, whom he says took a lot of heat after the team drafted QB Jordan Love.

“First of all, he was trained by Ted Thompson, and obviously Ted was great at it,” Murphy said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “What I love about Brian is he doesn’t have an ego. What’s going to be best for the organization? He took a lot of heat when he drafted Jordan Love, but at least in my mind, that pick has turned out to be. . . . We’ll see what Jordan ends up being. Hopefully, he’ll be very solid and a good quarterback, but selecting [Love] gave us the flexibility to now be able to trade where we traded Aaron and were able to get a pretty good return for him.”

Murphy also spoke about some of the changes in the offense now that the team has transitioned from QB Aaron Rodgers to Love.

“I think offensively, you’re going to see probably a little bit more of Matt’s true offense,” Murphy told Schneidman. “We gave (Rodgers) the flexibility to change plays and get in and out of things that really helped, but I would anticipate a strong running game and play action off of that.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay is excited about the team adding a young, experienced cornerback like Ahkello Witherspoon to a roster that is in need of defensive talent.

“He is a guy that I have always respected his game from afar,” McVay said of Witherspoon, via RamsWire.com. “He’s got length, he has a lot of the traits and characteristics that you are looking for. Having seen him up close and personal when he played for the 49ers and then I know he has had some injury things, but when he played, he did a great job in Pittsburgh. Both Raheem (Morris) and Aubrey (Pleasant) really liked what they saw on tape with him and I am excited to be around him. But he is a great competitor and he will add some depth and hopefully continue to push where we find the best guys for the secondary that is going to be a younger group and he has some veteran experience.”